Kirsten Dunst Rejects Hollywood Beauty Standards; Says 'I’d Rather Get Old And Do Good Roles'

Kirsten Dunst likes to keep it real!

The actress, 41, in a recent interview given to British GQ, shared her thoughts on embracing her authentic appearance.

Despite the mounting pressures from showbiz professionals to alter her natural physical attributes, the actress told the publication, “I still know to this day, I'm not gonna screw up my face and look like a freak. You know what I mean? I'd rather get old and do good roles.”

Good for Dunst! Nothing against getting a few cosmetic enhancements, but we admire Kirsten's confidence in her true beauty. Her self-assurance becomes even more significant in the context of years of pressure she faced in this regard.

Back Spider-Man, Dunst recalls facing pressure from both producer and studio to modify her appearance

Kirsten recalled to British GQ that a producer for Spider-Man brought her to a dentist without any prior warning for consultation about her crooked teeth, but she refused.

“I was like, ‘No, I like my teeth,” the actress remembered telling the concerned person back then.

However, come the Spider-Man premiere day, Sony, the studio behind the superhero franchise, apparently had opinions about her look for the occasion, which featured a black dress and dark lipstick.

“The studio was like, ‘She looks very goth.’ And they didn't like that, probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theater. I was never that girl. I never did it,” Dunst told the publication.

Fortunately for Dunst, though, there were people in her corner of the ring as well, one of whom happens to be Sofia Coppola, the director of The Virgin Suicides.

Kirsten Dunst met Sofia Cappola at 16 — The director gave her confidence a major boost

“I had Sofia [Cappola] at 16, who thought I was so cool and pretty when I didn't. She was like, ‘I love your teeth!’” Dunst remembered of her interaction with the director during their time together on the set of The Virgin Suicides. “I didn't realize it that time, I realized it [later], in decisions I had made. Not to change teeth, not to blow up my lips, or whatever it is that everyone wants to look like.”

