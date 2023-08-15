Who is Jamie Foxx’s ex Kristian Grannis? Here are 7 things to know about her

Jamie Foxx was photographed for the first time since apologizing for contentious statements that some netizens deemed anti-Semitic. The Hollywood actor, who is recovering from an unknown ailment, appeared to be in good health when he went out with ex Kristin Grannis after being out of the spotlight for several months. Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie Foxx’s ex Kristin Grannis.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx calls out 'fake friends' as he returns to Instagram months after hospitalization

Here are 7 things to know about Jamie Foxx ex Kristin Grannis:

Who is Kristin Grannis?

Kristin Grannis was born on January 4, 1977, making her 53 years old. Kristin's nationality is believed to be American. Her father is an American named Richard Grannis, but her mother is unknown.

Kristin Grannis Professional life

She is currently employed as a Marriage and Family Therapist in Agoura Hills, California. When it comes to her specialization, she primarily works with patients suffering from depression, anxiety, and relationship problems. Kristin is also skilled in a variety of treatment modalities, including attachment-based, brain spotting, CBT, Compassion Focused, Culturally Sensitive, and others.

How Much Is Kristin Grannis’s Net Worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be $3 million.Her profession as a therapist provided the majority of her income.

Kristin's ex-boyfriend Jamie also looks after her financially. He even paid $1.69 million for a mini-mansion in Agoura Hills, California, where she now resides. The property is 4,192 square feet in size.

Kristin Grannis is a mother

Kristin Grannis has a child with now ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx. The couple have a daughter named Annalise Bishop, who was born on October 3, 2008.

She dated Jamie Foxx in the early 2000s

We are all aware of Jamie Foxx's tremendous talent as an actor. His diverse acting abilities are what set him apart. Foxx has appeared in everything from comedies to dramas to superhero films.

Initially, he rose to prominence through his work on the sketch comedy show In Living Color. Following the conclusion of the show in 1994, he launched his own show, The Jamie Foxx Show, which lasted from 1996 until 2001.

His most notable part to date was in the 2004 biographical film Ray. He earned an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Golden Globe for the role. His other notable films include Collateral, Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jarhead, and more.

Advertisement

Kristin Grannis And Jamie Foxx's Relationship

There are many celebrities in Hollywood that are upfront about their relationships. Nonetheless, there are many people who are quite reserved in their love lives. Jamie is a member of the latter.

It baffles us that Jamie was able to maintain his romantic relationship with Kristin a secret. Kristin and Foxx have a daughter together.

Who Is Kristin Grannis Dating In 2023?

Kristin rose to notoriety only as a result of her connection with actor Jamie Foxx. She has been living a life away from the spotlight since her breakup with him. Furthermore, she does not make herself available on social media platforms, which has distanced her from her followers.

Nothing is known about her dating life after her divorce from Foxx as of now. We assume Grannis has found a boyfriend and is living happily with him in 2023, but nothing can be confirmed with confidence until she publicly discloses her relationship.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Actor expresses gratitude to family for saving his life