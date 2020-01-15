Just Mercy Review: Jamie Foxx, Michael B Jordan’s film is a beautifully daunting piece on racial injustice

Movie Name: Just Mercy

Just Mercy Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson

Just Mercy Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Just Mercy Stars: 4/5

‘Based on a true story,’ movies have one goal; make you revisit the past. Such projects dig deep into the journey that led to the end result. Sometimes they deliver in spades and take us back to that exact moment in time when history was being made. Just Mercy was one such film with Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in the front-lines with the task to ‘justly’ tell the remarkable stories of Bryan Stevenson and Walter McMillian. Did they succeed?

Just Mercy is based on Harvard lawyer Bryan Stevenson’s (Michael B. Jordan) memoir of the same name and tells us the story of Walter McMillian aka Johnny D (Jamie Foxx) who is 1986 was wrongly convicted of the murder of a teenage girl in Alabama. Fresh off of Harvard with the burst of energy to do good for people, who have been resisted by the highest of authorities owing to their race, Bryan Stevenson takes up the cases of several death row inmates including Walter.

The reason why Just Mercy works in bringing the message of racial injustice, that is still prevalent on our planet, is because of the subtlety used in showcasing the atrocities faced by a black man. From a white officer asking Bryan to strip completely in order to be checked before his first meeting with Walter to Walter’s family not getting permission to enter the court until all the whites have been seated; every moment in time with each these characters shows us how race is still a primary angle of judging a characters. Even if they are law-abiding learned citizens. Don’t get me wrong! Just Mercy hits you hard when it needs to, but it’s not preachy about it.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Just Mercy: Michael B Jordan & Brie Larson open up on working with director Destin Daniel Cretton)



Jamie Foxx is the man of the hour as he delivers a phenomenally earnest performance as Walter. It’s the constant twitching of the eyes to the balance between hope and hopelessness that carries forward the emotional undertones of the drama. On the other hand, Michael B. Jordan sinks deep into the complexities of playing Bryan and comes out strong. His onscreen charisma is hard to compete with but Michael doesn’t let his charming personality take away from telling the story of an extraordinary man. It’s also the fragmented scenes between Jamie and Michael that bring it right home. As limited as Brie Larson’s screen time as