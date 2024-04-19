Jenna Fischer Denies Being Approached For The Office Spinoff Amidst Promotion Of Her New Business Campaign

Jenna Fischer, popularly known for playing the character of Pam Beesley in the U.S. version of The Office, has cleared the air about her casting for the spinoff of the series. According to Fischer, she has not been contacted by the show's creators about appearing in the revival of the series.

According to the reports, the new version of The Office is being developed by Greg Daniel, creator of The Office, U.K., and Michael Koman, creator of Nathan For You. The makers shared about the spinoff that it "would likely be set in a new office with new characters but live within the same world as the Steve Carell-led mockumentary series, which follows employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company."

Is The Cast Of The Office Still In Touch With Each Other?

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Jenna Fischer clarified, "No, I have not been approached. There is a spinoff in the works. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are working on it." She elaborated, "I don't know a lot of details, but I'm not involved. I haven't been approached about it."

Answering the question about whether the cast members of the 2005 show are still in touch, Fischer claimed, "We have a text thread. It's called Office Peeps, and we all text on it, send pictures and updates, and all the other things you have on a text thread. We just have our text thread. But then, we all run into each other and get together on the side. But we have our text thread; it's going strong."

Jenna Fischer’s Set Experience On The Office

In conversation with the portal while promoting her band, Fischer emphasized that she had a great time on the sets of The Office alongside the cast members. The Mean Girls star shared, "It was so much fun and totally seamless. We locked into our chemistry together immediately. It was so thrilling. It was over too fast. I wish it had gone longer."

She continued, "I think [Ed Helms' character] Andy had a line where he says, 'If only you knew you were in the good old days when you were in them.' I'm paraphrasing, but it's that idea. And, listen, we knew we had a great thing when we were filming The Office. But this was that chance to go back and re-experience that magic for just a moment, and that is such a gift to be able to do that."

Fischer’s new business, AT&T’s advertisement, also showcases the members of The Office as they promote the company.

