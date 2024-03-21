Dakota Johnson Reveals How The Office Finale Collided With the 'Worst Time' in Her Life; Says She's Barely in the Show

In a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Dakota Johnson candidly shared her experience of filming the series finale of the beloved sitcom The Office. Surprisingly, what was meant to be a brief appearance turned into a two-week commitment, leading Johnson to label it as one of the worst times of her life. Despite this experience, Johnson teased her fans with her possible comeback in the series through a spin-off series.

Dakota Johnson shared that shooting for The Office was her worst time

Johnson, during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers , revealed that the overwhelming idea of filming for the brief role in her beloved sitcom, The Office, was not proportionate with her actual experience of filming it. Unaware of the duration of her role, Johnson was shocked when she had to appear on the set of The Office for two weeks. Despite this extended presence, Johnson humorously remarked that her appearance on the show is far limited.

She shared, “That was honestly the worst time of my life. I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks," she recalled, "and I’m barely in the f---ing show.”

Advertisement

This unexpected turn of events posed challenges for Johnson, particularly due to the timing of her involvement. Joining the cast during the final moments of a long-running series meant encountering a mix of heightened emotions and established dynamics among the original cast and crew. Johnson recounted feeling out of place amid the somber atmosphere and underlying tensions that had accumulated over the show's ten-year run.

“They were sad. And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f---. And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things,” she added.

ALSO READ: What is Dakota Johnson's net worth in 2023? Exploring the actress' salary, wealth, and fortunes

Dakota Johnson dropped hints for her possible comeback on The Office

Despite her less-than-ideal experience with The Office finale, Johnson hinted at the possibility of returning to the Dunder Mifflin universe in a spinoff series. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she jokingly mentioned her character's potential to lead a spinoff, albeit acknowledging the creative challenges such a venture might entail.

“If everything else just falls away, maybe you’ll find me in that Office spinoff that no one wants to watch,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star remarked. “I don’t know in what world that would’ve worked for me creatively. I have found that when something is successful, even when there’s nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of the story. Sometimes things need to end when they’re supposed to end.”

While the fate of any spinoff remains uncertain, Johnson's revelations shed light on the complexities of behind-the-scenes experiences in shooting their fan-favorite sitcom. Despite her admiration for The Office, her brief involvement in the series finale presented unforeseen challenges and discomfort, which surely served her an ever-lasting memory.

ALSO READ: Does Dakota Johnson Struggle With Interviews? Actress Jokes During SNL Monologue