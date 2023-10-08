'John and I have real chemistry' When the Office star Jenna Fischer revealed about her off-screen 'love' with co-star John Krasinski

Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert were a beloved TV couple. They worked at Dunder Mifflin together for nine seasons and went from having crushes on each other to becoming a loving married couple, setting the standard for Relationship Goals. But the reel couple also shared good bond in real life. Read on

Jenna Fischer anf John Krasinski's bond off-screen

Back in 2016, Jenna Fischer, during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live one Wednesday night, made Office fans thrilled by revealing that her and John Krasinski's onscreen chemistry was real – they truly loved each other. Fischer said at the time, "John and I have real chemistry, there's like a real part of me that is Pam and a real part of him that's Jim and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another.”

In real life, Fischer and Krasinski are happily married to other people. Fischer married screenwriter Lee Kirk in July 2010, and Krasinski wed actress Emily Blunt in the same month. But Fischer explained that, “In real life, we aren't totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life we're not the perfect match, he was like a type of spouse that I had for a long time. He was my partner and we will always be close because of it.”

Emily Blunt and John Kransinski's relationship timeline

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's love story is a remarkable Hollywood tale that spans over a decade. It all began when John, enchanted by Emily's performance in The Devil Wears Prada in June 2006, watched the movie repeatedly, sparking a deep crush.Their paths finally crossed in November 2008 through mutual friends, leading to a casual yet heartfelt engagement in August 2009. They exchanged vows less than a year later, in July 2010, at George Clooney's Lake Como home in Italy.

Their journey into parenthood started with the birth of their daughter Hazel Grace in February 2014, followed by the arrival of Violet in June 2016. Their expanding family strengthened their bond, and they celebrated their 10-year anniversary in lockdown during the pandemic. Professionally, Emily and John's collaboration reached new heights with the horror film A Quiet Place, which they announced in March 2017. The success of the first film led to the announcement of A Quiet Place Part II in July 2019, further solidifying couple's chemistry both on and off screen.

