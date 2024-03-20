10 Interesting Facts About Hollywood Power Couple Emily Blunt And John Krasinski You Probably Didn’t Know

You might know John Krasinski from The Office and Emily Blunt from Oppenheimer. But apart from being acclaimed actors individually, the two are among the most Ideal Hollywood couples.

Krasinsky, who played Jim Halpert in the show, pined over his love, Pam (Jenna Fischer), for years before she finally said yes. Much like in real life, the actor was a huge Devil Wears Prada fan before meeting Emily. Here's a list of interesting facts about the couple!

Love at first sight

John was immediately smitten by Emily when they first met in 2008 through mutual friends. The actor spoke about meeting his future wife for the first time on the Ellen Degeneres show, “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her!’ As I shook her hand, I was like, ‘I like you,’” he said.

In another interview, he talked about meeting her for the first time, “I was nervous because I was a big fan and probably too big a fan of Devil Wears Prada.” He continued, “I shook her hand, and tbh, I knew that I felt everything I needed to feel for her.” Isn’t that adorable?

Unconventional first date

After much convincing, the Mary Poppins star finally said yes to a date. But going completely off the trail for a conventional date, they had theirs at a gun range. Although the place was not ideal, it worked well for them and still does after eight years!

John’s idea behind choosing something crazy for a date was to blame it afterward if things didn’t work out. It was a genius plan!

Swam with sharks on their honeymoon

If the date wasn’t unconventional enough, wait till to read about the honeymoon! The couple went deep sea diving when a grey reef shark came pretty close to them while swimming. The sharks swam by Blunt, and she passed out underwater. But she was fine as Krasinsky shared the hilarious story on the Ellen Show.

Their second daughter inspires the film A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place was co-written, produced, and directed by Krisinsky. He told in an interview that his second daughter Violet was born when the script's first draft came out. But something changed within him after his daughter’s birth, and he channelled it into the rewrite.

“Living with the terror of hoping to keep her safe, hoping to keep her alive. Was I a good enough man to be her father? All of those themes are in the movie. And so, in my rewrite, that’s what I drilled down to even more,” he said.

Emily was perfect for A Quiet Place

Krasinsky has spoken several times about how when his wife loved the script, he wanted her to be in it. It was the actor’s passion project, and he couldn’t see anyone else play Evelyn Abbott. Blunt loved the script and wanted to be part of the film without a thought, which is “the greatest compliment of my entire career,” for John Krasinski.

Being Co-workers

People thought that living together and working together would drive the couple crazy. Instead, the movie brought the two closer. Krasinski said he “never loved [his] wife more than after we did this movie.” Their trust and communication as a couple beautifully channeled into actor-director and vice versa!

Are each others’ biggest fans

The Office alum has gushed about his wife every chance he gets! He had spoken on several talk shows about his obsession with Devi Wears Prada, which he had watched around 75 times! But after working with Blunt on their movie together, he fell more in love with her.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does. To actually be there when she's doing what she's doing, I was just blown away and in awe,” said Krasinski.

When it comes to being fans of your spouses, John and Emily’s feelings are mutual. The Oppenheimer actress gushed about her husband during her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards 2019. "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you,” she said.

Their once-a-week date rule

The secret to their successful marriage is keeping the romance alive. Despite being married for eight years and having two kids, Blunt and Krasinski take time out for each other. “It’s really fun because I have an amazing wife who will also go out on dates with me. At least, we do one date a week where it’s just us. Just go to dinner and talk. It’s really easy,” he said.

They want more kids in future

John and Emily are not done with kids yet! They are both from large families. The former is one of the three siblings, and the latter is one of the four. So, they are on the same page about having more kids in the future: “I’m from a big family, and John is one of three, so I think we definitely would have more,” Blunt said.

John calls marriage his greatest achievement

Yes, that’s actually what he said, and proudly, might I add! Despite being part of a legendary sitcom and producing successful films like A Quiet Place, the actor doesn’t shy away from calling his wife his greatest achievement. And the best part is that the feeling is mutual from both ends. If that’s not #couplegoals, then what is?

