‘Honestly The Worst Time of My Life’: Dakota Johnson Reflects on Filming of The Office Finale

Dakota Johnson had the worst time of her life on the sets of The Office. The Madame Web actress took a stroll down the memory lane all the way back to 2013 when she starred in the series finale of The Office. During her Wednesday appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Johnson explained how she was thrilled to star on the cult NBC show, The Office because she was such a fan, but things didn't pan out as envisioned.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Dakota Johnson joked about her experience on the show.

Dakota Johnson reveals why she did not have a good time on The Office finale set

Dakota Johnson who is currently doing press rounds for her upcoming film Madame Web, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she reminisced about her experience of filming a guest role for the finale episode of The Office in 2013 and how it didn't live up to her expectations.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson said. She continued, “I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f***ing show.”

Upon being asked by Seth Meyers if the cast was “sad” about parting ways soon, Johnson said, “They were sad and also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years.”

“Some people didn't speak to each other,” she revealed, about the cast of The Office which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress continued, “And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f***. I was like, in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Host Seth Meyers then jokingly praised her background acting appearance saying, “Can I tell you I recently watched it, and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen, and a lot of people I think mail it in when they’re in the background of those shows.”

Seth Mayers also informed Dakota Johnson that he was also a part of the finale episode of The Office which featured other notable guests like returning cast members like Steve Carrell, B.J. Novak, and Mindy Kaling.

Rachel Harris, Joan Cusack, and Ed Begley Jr also made a guest appearance.

Dakota Johnson’s guest appearance was to introduce a potential The Office Spinoff

In the finale episode of the show, Dakota Johnson played an accountant who was hired by Dwight Schrute to replace Kevin after he was fired.

Back in 2021, Johnson revealed that her appearance on the show was not just another guest appearance. It rather was a part of a grand scheme, a The Office spinoff which eventually didn’t fructify. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at that time, Johnson revealed, “If everything else just falls away, maybe you'll find me in that The Office spinoff that no one wants to watch.”

“I don't know in what world that would've worked for me creatively. I have found that when something is successful, even when there's nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of story. Sometimes things need to end when they’re supposed to," she added.

The Office can be streamed in full on Peacock and Dakota Johnson’s upcoming flick Madame Web will hit theaters on February 14.

