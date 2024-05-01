Sidhu Moosewala’s father reveals his newborn was conceived abroad, claims he hasn’t violated the ART act

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was a global sensation. Born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Sidhu was assassinated on May 29, 2022. Nearly two years after his death, the singer’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed another child and named him exactly after the dead singer ‘Shubhdeep’. Where there was happiness inside the family, the government had a lot of questions.

What was the controversy around the birth of Sidhu Moosewala’s brother?

For the unversed, under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years. Moosewala’s mother however was 57 when she conceived her second child. This matter immediately escalated after the center had asked the Punjab government to submit a response in this case.

Balkaur Singh reacts to claims of violating the ART act

Recently while speaking to Indian Express, the 58-year-old shared that the baby was conceived abroad via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). He detailed, “There was no violation since our baby was conceived abroad. After we returned to India, we informed the local health authorities about the pregnancy too.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Balkaur claimed that even Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s mother congratulated the couple over the telephone. Singer Gurdas Maan had also visited them after Shubh’s birth when he even placed his own gold chain at the child’s feet. Singh went on to share that while the success rate of IVF was quite low after the age of 50, they successfully succeeded in their first attempt.

Advertisement

He detailed, “We just wanted to become parents again, irrespective of the gender. Our doctors from abroad would send us lists of tests over WhatsApp and we would get them done in Bathinda.”

Did you know Sidhu Moosewala’s mother had problems during her second child’s pregnancy?

Balkaur in the same interview revealed that it was very tough for Charan Kaur as she had to take several injections every day. Recalling an incident that was his biggest nightmare, he shared, “She started bleeding profusely late at night. My heart was in my mouth as I rushed her to a private hospital in Bathinda. Had something happened to her that day, I would have lost everything.”

Sidhu Moosewala’s brother’s childhood won’t be the same as him

Balkaur Singh admitted that Little Shubh wouldn’t be able to have a normal childhood like the way Sidhu had. “He will always be under public gaze, and won’t be able to roam in fields and go to school in a van”, Singh said while acknowledging that the baby will also be targeted by his enemies.

Balkar Singh however promised to give the baby as much as freedom Moosewala received when he confronted to pursue singing. “Maybe he will get more success in life, but it is not easy to be Sidhu Moosewala”, Balkaur concluded.

More about Sidhu Moosewala’s untimely demise

Moosewala was shot dead near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The singer’s way was blocked and a bullet was fired at his SUV. In his defense, Sidhu had tried firing some shots from his pistol but what was coming for him was sadly tragic. Sidhu Moosewala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers non-stop in broad daylight.

The Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed the responsibility for his murder back then. However, no concrete arrest has been made so far in the case.

ALSO READ: Gangster Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala’s murder mastermind who also threatened Salman Khan, shot dead: Reports