41 Best Series To Binge-Watch

Let's face it - there is nothing better than losing yourself in a TV show. To become totally absorbed in a show's story and characters and feel as though we are experiencing the events as they happen is an entirely different experience. But what makes a show worth watching? If you have this confusion, I’ll break it down for you. It depends on whom you're asking. A comfort viewer's definition of a show that is binge-worthy is one that is simple to watch, one that is their guilty pressure, one that they have probably already seen, or one that allows you to jump in halfway through the season and get the whole story in one episode, like The Office or a procedural like Grey's Anatomy. Others define a fantastic binge as an intriguing mystery, thrilling action, or a short series they can finish in a weekend.

But regardless of how long you've been a binge-watcher or how recently you've fallen into the practice, there are some series that need an all-nighter! Here’s a handy list of our favorite shows that are among the best series to binge-watch on a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Prime Video. 1. Emily in Paris

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2020 Created by: Darren Star Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of Seasons: 3 Run Time: 24-38 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10 Darren Star's series Emily in Paris is a compelling one. Star, who has spent decades writing stories about young, successful women, just embarked on his next adventure in Paris with a stellar ensemble that was led by Lily Collins. Emily (Collins), a vivacious Chicago marketing executive who accepts a position in social media and finds herself pushed into the fast-paced world of luxury marketing in the world's most romantic city, is the protagonist of Emily in Paris. Although Emily in Paris amusingly concentrates on Emily's ongoing gaffes, the series' real standouts are her new buddy Mindy (Ashley Park) and her sassy, intelligent employer Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). With its season 3 released recently, Emily in Paris has gained a lot of admiration. It’s the best Netflix series to binge-watch. 2. The Recruit

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2022 Created by: Alexi Hawley Cast: Noah Centineo, Katharine King So, Alexandra Petrachuk, Vondie Curtis-Hall Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 50-58 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 The Recruit is another hilarious action thriller from the ingeniously inventive mind of author Alexi Hawley. A good binge-worthy spy-adventure series. The Recruit follows Noah Centineo (Black Adam) as he unwittingly enters the deadly world of international power politics as his agency is threatened with being exposed by a former asset. Every character in the series does a fantastic job of capturing Hawley's unique sense of humour. Together, Hawley and Centineo have created an exciting and entertaining series that lets the budding actor hone his talents in the action-packed realm of spy escapades. This captivating eight-episode miniseries will keep you fascinated and is definitely a binge-worthy show. 3. Wednesday

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2022 Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane Genre: Comedy, Crime, Fantasy Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 46-57 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 The Addams Family has undergone many iterations, from a TV show in the ‘60s to a popular family film in the ‘90s to a musical in 2010. And Wednesday, which revolves around a young Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), is back with its most recent interpretation of this classic crazy family. The show sees her attend her parents’ alma mater Nevermore Academy, a boarding school home to werewolves, vampires, sirens, and other youths of supernatural descent. Despite preferring to be somewhere else, Wednesday quickly finds herself on a quest to investigate the enigmatic killings occurring around campus, utilising her humour, deadpan delivery, and new otherworldly visions to crack the cases. In the end, Wednesday is a must-watch series in 2023 because it has its charms—it's explosive, a touch convoluted, and occasionally poignant. 4. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 1994 Created by David Crane, Marta Kauffman Cast: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer Genre: Comedy, Romance Number of Seasons: 10 Run Time: 20-65 mins IMDb Rating: 8.9/10 Do we really need to give this sitcom an introduction? Nothing more needs to be said about Friends than has already been stated. It's undoubtedly among the best show of all time to binge-watch. It follows the personal and professional lives of six friends between the ages of 20 and 30 living in the Manhattan borough of New York City. It's very easy to fall in love with its characters: the sexual and ravenous Sicilian-American(Joey), the domineering brunette(Monica), the three-times-divorced paleontologist prone (Ross) to teenage outbursts, the spoilt fashionista(Rachel, the wacky flower kid(Pheobe), and the lonely desk jockey(Chandler). One of the finest programs ever, and you can start binge-watching any season or episode at any moment and you’ll be having an amazing time. 5. Gilmore Girls

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2000 Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino Cast: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy Genre: Comedy, Drama Number of Seasons: 7 Run Time: 39-45 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 One of the cosiest, funniest, and finest shows of all time is Gilmore Girls. The main character of the program is Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), a young mother who is clever and snarky and raising her academically gifted daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). In addition to the outstanding main performances, Gilmore Girls has some of the greatest supporting actors ever, like Liza Weil as Rory's demanding classmate Paris and Melissa McCarthy as Lorelai's closest friend Sookie. You won't get tired of watching this show. 6. How I Met Your Mother?

Platform: Hotstar Year of release: 2005 Created by Carter Bays, Craig Thomas Cast: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Cristin Milioti Genre: Comedy, Romance Number of Seasons: 9 Run Time: 22 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 How I Met Your Mother is an enjoyable, delightfully goofy sitcom with a heavy dosage of sexual humour that focuses on love and relationships. The sitcom centres on a father who tells his kids the tale of how he met their mother and all of the countless unsuccessful courtships along the way through a sequence of flashbacks. The flashbacks also narrate the stories of him (Ted) hanging out in Manhattan with his friends, including Marshall and Lily (Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan), Cobie Smulders' lifelong admirer Robin, and suit-wearing womaniser Barney (Neil Patrick Harris). The connection between the five major characters is what makes this highly funny comedy so strong. Well, what more do you need to watch this one of the best TV series to binge-watch? 7. The Big Bang Theory

Platform: HBO Max Year of release: 2007 Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady Cast: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar Genre: Comedy, Romance Number of Seasons: 12 Run Time: 18-22 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 (knock, knock, knock) “Penny?”, (knock, knock, knock) “Penny?” Familiar with this iconic line? Yes, it's from The Big Bang Theory, the finest American sitcom ever produced. Sheldon and Leonard, two physicists, are the focus of the program. When Penny, a lovely waitress, and aspiring actress, moved into the apartment next to theirs, their lives were irrevocably altered. The group also comprises Raj, an astrophysicist, and Howard, a Jewish engineer who lives with his mother. The three most important elements for a series to be binge-worthy and be a successful tv program are relatable characters, endless memorable and hilarious moments, and an unforgettable ongoing story. The Big Bang Theory hits all three on the spot and is the best sitcom out there. So, is this going to be the next series you going to binge-watch? 8. Game of Thrones

Platform: Hotstar Year of release: 2011 Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Cast: Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Number of Seasons: 8 Run Time: 50-82 mins IMDb Rating: 9.2/10 Game of Thrones is a transportive, well-acted, cleverly written drama that every viewer has enjoyed, despite being overwhelmed by its complex storyline and heavy themes. In it, two mighty families—kings and queens, knights and outlaws, liars and honest men—play a treacherous game for control of Westeros' Seven Kingdoms and the right to reign on the Iron Throne. It's hardly surprising that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss succeeded in translating a sprawling epic fantasy series. But don’t get too attached to the characters, since you'll undoubtedly see their horrific demise. The world of magic and dragons is, after all, a cruel one. Not a show that can be seen in one sitting because it's that gruesome, but the best drama series ever made to binge-watch. 9. House of the Dragon

Platform: Hotstar Year of release: 2022 Created by Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast: Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 54-68 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10 The Game of Thrones prequel boasts an engrossing plot, spectacular cinematography, restrained gore, and magnificent dragons! House of the Dragon transcends the fantasy genre with a deep narrative soaked in love, politics, and intrigue, highlighted by a great ensemble of skilled performers, including Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, and Olivia Cooke. You must definitely give House of the Dragon a watch if you love dragons, all things fantastical, or are crazy about Game of thrones. 10. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2022 Created by Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy Cast: Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash Genre: Biography, Crime Drama Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 45-63 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 Throughout history and across many cultures, people have been fascinated by tales of murder, abduction, and gore. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is one such tale that is a comprehensive recounting of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's horrifying murdering spree, despite being quite divisive. The critically acclaimed anthology series Dahmer, produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, showcases an alluring and mysterious Evan Peters as the title character. Dahmer is an intriguing attempt to salaciously convey the fear generated; you'll want to turn away but also be lured straight into this mad life of his. Despite being cruel, gory, and difficult to watch, this program is worth giving a go for its one engrossing series, perfect for binge-watching. 11. Squid Game

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2021 Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk Cast: Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Hoyeon Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 32-63 mins IMDb Rating: 8.0/10 Squid Game is a frighteningly fascinating Korean series that focuses on a group of individuals who find themselves playing in dangerous, high-stakes children's games for survival and a stunning 45.6 billion dollar cash prize. Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-soo as compelling characters, portrays sympathetic, credible, and horrifying situations. Squid Game has swiftly become a global phenomenon with viewers admiring the mesmerizingly gruesome graphics, specially designed costumes, and somberly timely plot about social inequality. No wonder it's one of the best Netflix series to binge-watch. 12. The Umbrella Academy

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2019 Created by Steve Blackman Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Number of Seasons: 3 Run Time: 40-60 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 Marvel is not the only company capable of producing compelling superhero series. The Umbrella Academy, which is based on a comic book series of the same name, follows a family of superpowered people years after its peak who must reunite to save the world one last time from the apocalypse. It may be strange, and dramatic, and even entail a few dance moves to stop the end of the world. Weird, right? But, the story has its own uniqueness in a world overrun with on-screen heroes, and the show will have you going back to see what turmoil the broken Hargreeves gang gets themselves into next. The Umbrella Academy is one of several series that we can recommend as being a binge-worthy show. 13. Stranger Things

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2016 Created by The Duffer Brothers Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Number of Seasons: 4 Run Time: 42-150 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Stranger Things on Netflix has perhaps gotten more excitement over the previous two years than any other program. With its fewer episodes and more filmic episode structures, this big success has a considerably more cinematic feel. The program's creators, brothers Matt, and Ross Duffer view each season as more of a film than a TV show, making it one of the most gratifying movie series to binge-watch. With its focus on a heroic bunch of young children and teens battling monsters, Stranger Things continues to be an unapologetic celebration of the 1980s. A nostalgic and terrifying nightmare, Stranger Things is also fantastic because of the friendships, coming-of-age stories, relationships, and familial ties shown. So why are you still waiting? Watch the whole four seasons of this top movie series right away. We also have a brief Stranger Things review. 14. Lucifer

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2016 Created by Tom Kapinos Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Kevin Alejandro Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy Number of Seasons: 6 Run Time: 42-65 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 Lucifer is undoubtedly a rollercoaster trip that transports us through a range of feelings, from dread to elation. The series follows the first fallen angel Lucifer who is displeased with his lot in hell. When Lucifer leaves his throne and moves to Los Angeles, he indulges in his favourite pastimes—women, wine, and music—until a murder occurs in front of his posh nightclub. Post the murder, it gets interesting to see how something unfamiliar awakens in Lucifer's soul, leaving him wondering if there is hope for his soul. Lucifer is a "mass entertainer" that is guaranteed to win over the audience and has enough going for it to be a compelling thriller and a must-tv show to binge-watch. Here's why the Netflix series Lucifer should be your show to binge-watch. 15. Seinfeld

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 1989 Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, Ruth Cohen Genre: Comedy Number of Seasons: 9 Run Time: 22-24 mins IMDb Rating: 8.9/10 Nothing compares to a classic 90’s series. Seinfeld was widely regarded as one of the finest and most influential comedies of all time. The ongoing exploits of neurotic New York City stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his similarly neurotic friends are the focus of the tv series. Seinfeld sometimes referred to as "a show about nothing," finds humour in everyday experiences like standing in line, looking for a misplaced object, or navigating the dating world. A classic series that is so relatable, so funny, and so amazing that it's a must-tv series to binge-watch. 16. Sherlock

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2010 Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Number of Seasons: 4 Run Time: 85-90 mins IMDb Rating: 9.1/10 The world’s only consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, teams up with his long-suffering, faithful friend, Dr. John Watson, to solve a dizzying array of crimes and battle diabolical villains with his signature deductive reasoning and his stunning lack of social grace. Sherlock is an excellent adaptation of the classic Arthur Conan Doyle series littered with dead bodies, but little on-screen violence. Storylines include terrorism, serial murderers, drug trafficking, and smuggling, and there are plenty of scary scenes and suspense throughout each episode. Here's why you should give the series Sherlock a watch. 17. Shadowhunters

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2016 Created by Ed Decter Cast: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy Number of Seasons: 3 Run Time: 39-60 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10 Some pretty packed action, visual thrills, and a potential-rich premise are all that you get in this supernatural flick Shadowhunters. In Shadowhunters, based on Cassandra Clare's young adult fantasy novel series The Mortal Instruments, 18-year-old Clary Fray learns a revelation about her existence on her birthday. She hails from a long history of Shadowhunters—human-angel hybrids that hunt demons—and is not who she believes she is. After her mother Jocelyn’s abduction, Clary is thrust into the realm of demon hunting, allowing Clary to begin a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what the future may contain. None of us should miss the opportunity to travel this adventure with her! It's a good tv series to binge-watch. 18. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2017 Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle Genre: Comedy, Drama Number of Seasons: 4 Run Time: 43-76 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video offers just the right amount of historical drama and raging comedy. Created by “Gilmore Girls’” Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show was instantly met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from both viewers and reviewers. The program centres on Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish-American housewife living in 1950s Manhattan who unintentionally becomes one of the top stand-up comedians in the area. The show's four (and counting) seasons are all equally funny, heartfelt, and flawlessly connected by tour-de-force performances; it is undoubtedly a binge-worthy series. 19. The Office

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2005 Created by Greg Daniels Cast: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak Genre: Comedy Number of Seasons: 9 Run Time: 22-42 mins IMDb Rating: 9.0/10 You didn't really believe The Office wouldn't be on our list of the best TV shows to binge-watch, did you? For those who have somehow made it this far without having watched an episode, it's a half-hour show about the everyday work lives of the deluded office manager and his bewildered employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. With 201 funny episodes and a cast that is hard not to like, the program has something for everyone. One of NBC's greatest broadcasts of all time and the ultimate show of consolation for many. You won't regret binge-watching this top series, whether you want to rewatch your favourite episode or are giving it a go for the first time. 20. Breaking Bad

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2016 Created by Vince Gilligan Cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller Number of Seasons: 5 Run Time: 43-58 mins IMDb Rating: 9.5/10 One of the wildest series ever produced is this one. This cult classic centres on a high school chemistry teacher who, after learning that his lung cancer is incurable, decides to manufacture and sell high-grade crystal meth in order to provide for his family financially after his death. But soon enough things spiral out of control when he finds himself in the midst of New Mexico’s deadly drug scene. Head to Netflix right away to begin your binge-watching of what is undoubtedly one of the finest TV programs ever produced. In addition to having a fantastic high-concept idea, Breaking Bad also maintains a consistent level of tension and intrigue throughout the course of its five seasons, with cliffhangers that will keep you on the edge of your seat even after a second watch. 21. Orange is the new black

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2013 Created by Jenji Kohan Cast: Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, Taryn Manning, Emma Myles Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama Number of Seasons: 7 Run Time: 51-93 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 One of the first successful Netflix original programs was Orange is the New Black. It is undoubtedly the finest Netflix series to binge-watch since it is indeed every bit as excellent as everyone claims. It is about the guards of a women's jail, the lives of the inmates, and how their confinement changed their lives. The story begins with a lady who was imprisoned for a decade-old crime of transporting drug money to her ex-girlfriend. Black comedy and dramatic weight are skillfully blended in Orange Is the New Black, which also has engaging characters and a fascinating flashback format. It's fun, original, and lively. This series captures your attention right from the 1st episode. 22. Dexter

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2006 Created by James Manos Jr. Cast: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, James Remar Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Number of Seasons: 9 Run Time: 47-58 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Best serial-killer show of all time! Dexter Morgan is a Miami-based blood splatter analyst who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them. He's the serial killer you hate to love, but you love him anyways– yet he only murders the guilty, so he feels justified with his lifestyle choices. His policewoman sister and his cop co-workers have no idea Dexter lives a double life; however, adoptive father Harry knows his secret, and in fact, helps Dexter hone his criminal skills. It's a unique brand of justice for which charming Dexter feels a psychological hunger. One of the top series to binge-watch. 23. How to get away with Murder

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2014 Created by Peter Nowalk Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Number of Seasons: 6 Run Time: 43 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 A criminal defence lawyer named Annalise chooses a group of bright and driven law students to work on cases at her business with her employees, the trustworthy Frank Delfino and Bonnie Winterbottom. They quickly get entangled in a sick murder plan that will push everyone to their limits, expose hidden secrets, and alter the path of their lives. One of the finest TV shows to binge-watch is a rather enigmatic one. 24. The Good Place

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2016 Created by Michael Schur Cast: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Number of Seasons: 4 Run Time: 22 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 The Good Place, unquestionably one of the most binge-worthy shows available, is utterly captivating from the very first episode, in which lead character Eleanor (Kristen Bell) arrives in Heaven, aka The Good Place, only to discover that someone mistook placed her there because she's actually a pretty bad person. From this point on, the program is jam-packed with unexpected turns, funny moments, and amazingly engaging characters, such as philosophy professor Chidi, posh British model Tahani, and uncensored AI chaperone Janet. Since it's never easy to predict where the tale will go next, all four seasons of the program are equally compelling and tough to put down. With a few wild turns and an impressive cast, it's an entertaining look at what we imagine heaven to be like. Here's what we think about the series The Good Place. 25. The Crown

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2016 Created by Peter Morgan Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville Genre: Biography, Drama, History Number of Seasons: 5 Run Time: 47-61 mins IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 The Crown on Netflix may satisfy all of your viewing demands, whether you're a history enthusiast, want a good old-fashioned drama series, or simply want to learn more about the British monarchy. Created by Peter Morgan, the show chronicles the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, beginning with her wedding to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, and continuing through her reign in the twenty-first century. The Crown is one of the finest series to binge-watch because of its biting familial drama, eye-catching set pieces, potent acting, and beautiful cinematography. Here's a quick review of the series The Crown. 26. Grey’s Anatomy

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2005 Created by Shonda Rhimes Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, Patrick Dempsey. Genre: Drama, Romance Number of Seasons: 19 Run Time: 43-44 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 Unquestionably one of the most popular series on television, Grey’s Anatomy, a medical drama, follows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), a surgeon as she progresses through an internship, residency, and eventually a full-time post at Seattle Grace Hospital. She encounters a lot of pain along the road, as well as some fairly epic romances and friendships. Grey's has something to offer everyone, whether they are into action, romance, or medical drama. It's the best show to either binge-watch or pop in and out as a casual viewer. 27. Downton Abbey

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2010 Created by Julian Fellowes Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Brendan Coyle Genre: Drama, Romance Number of Seasons: 6 Run Time: 47-93 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Downton Abbey, one of the most well-known historical dramas, is set in early 1900s England and focuses on the life of an aristocratic family and their servants. The program is full of hot romance, treachery, and huge family fights, just like any good historical drama should. Binge-watch all six seasons of one of the juiciest historical dramas on television today on Amazon Prime Video. 28. Manifest

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2018 Created by Jeff Rake Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Number of Seasons: 4 Run Time: 42-50 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 One of the most binge-worthy series that has recently emerged as a treasure is Manifest. The program opens with passengers arriving after what appears to be a brief journey only to learn that they had been missing and assumed dead for more than five years. If that outrageous idea isn't enough to pique your interest, rest assured that the show's four seasons are all outrageously entertaining and intriguing and will keep you wondering and at the edge of your seat right up to the very end. Now is the time to visit Netflix and let the mystery begin. 29. The Great British Bake-off

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2010 Produced by Love Productions Genre: Reality TV Number of Seasons: 13 Run Time: 47-93 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Perhaps the most wholesome show that this list has to offer, The Great British Bake Off is a Reality culinary competition show, produced by Love Productions, where amateur bakers compete against one another in several rounds to impress two judges with their baking abilities. In addition to the fact that it's always entertaining to watch contestants compete for prizes, the food on this program always looks great, and everyone is so kind to one another that it's difficult to watch any of the episodes without grinning. Who wouldn't want to watch a binge-worthy show? 30. Only Murders in the Building

Platform: Hotstar Year of release: 2021 Created by Steve Martin, John Hoffman Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez Genre: Drama, Comedy, Crime Number of Seasons: 2 Run Time: 26-38 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 A must-watch hilarious comedy with the endearing centre trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and the incredibly captivating Selena Gomez. It's a show that revolves around three strangers who are brought together by their passion for true crime podcasts to create their investigations into deaths that occur in their Upper West Side building in New York. Even with a murder to investigate, Only Murders in the Building is a half-hour comedy that is easy-on-eyes to binge-watch. Here's a brief review of the show Only Murders in the Building. 31. Arcane

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2021 Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee Voices of: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 39-44 mins IMDb Rating: 9.0/10 The game series League of Legends Arcane stands out among a sea of unsuccessful attempts to create animated programs. Two sisters are caught up in a fight between the rich and poor of a city in the game's setting. The origins of two legendary League champions and how the power will pull them apart would be intriguing to watch in this most thrilling animated series ever produced. A satisfying TV show to binge-watch in 2023. 32. Invincible

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2021` Created by Robert Kirkman Voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 42-49 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Not just Marvel and DC are capable of producing respectable comic book adaptations. Here we have Invincible, a truly binge-worthy show that is on par with the Marvel-DC books. The show is based on the same named Image Comics comic. Invincible, starring J.K. Simmons, Steven Yeun, and Sandra Oh, tells the story of a teenage superhero who entered the tutelage of his father, the ruthless crusader Omni-Man, for training. Invincible skillfully adapts its original material and the creators have ensured some vibrant animation, gory action, and an all-star ensemble. 33. The Boys

Platform: Amazon Prime Video Year of release: 2019 Created by Eric Kripke Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty Genre: Action, Comedy Crime Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 39-44 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 The Boys, one of the top series on Amazon Prime Video, is the ideal superhero program for fans of superheroes who don't always want to see them in a positive, family-friendly light. The satire contrasts the powerless vs the super-powerful. The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as well-liked as celebrities, as powerful as politicians, and as worshipped as gods, misuse rather than use their talents for good. The Boys, a squad of vigilantes dedicated to defeating the corrupt superheroes, continue their valiant effort to reveal the truth about the multibillion-dollar company The Seven and Vought that controls the superheroes and hides their ugly secrets. It's quite interesting to see how things unfold in this top tv show to binge-watch. Here's what you need to know about the series The Boys. 34. Sense8

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2015` Created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, J. Michael Straczynski Cast: Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Number of Seasons: 2 Run Time: 46-151 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 A group of individuals from all over the world must find a means to live while being pursued by others who perceive them as a danger to the status quo of the planet. They become abruptly aware that they are psychically connected through a lady named Angelica. The gang band together to stop the shadowy organisation from seeking them to avoid captivity. This good TV show, which was created by Lana and Lily Wachowski, prominently represents LGBT people throughout. 35. Jane the virgin

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2014 Created by Jennie Snyder Urman Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll Genre: Comedy Number of Seasons: 5 Run Time: 40-43 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 Gina Rodriguez plays Jane the Virgin, an adolescent mother's daughter who grew up resolved not to make the same errors as her mother. She visits a clinic one day for a usual examination and unexpectedly leaves the facility pregnant. To distinguish itself from other dramedies, the program makes use of popular Latin American television cliches. For some, the program is a guilty pleasure, while for others, it is a happy manifesto; a binge-worthy series in every sense. 36. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2018 Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Number of Seasons: 2 (4 parts) Run Time: 49-63 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 The fictitious town of Greendale serves as the setting for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" adaption is a gothic coming-of-age narrative that incorporates witchcraft, horror, and witchcraft. In the reimagined origin story, Sabrina Spellman struggles to integrate her dual nature as a half-mortal, half-witch while fending against the evil forces that imperil her, her family, and the world. This top series to binge-watch makes for incredibly intriguing viewing because of its dark, somber, and enigmatic tone. 37. 13 Reasons Why

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2017 Created by Brian Yorkey Cast: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller Number of Seasons: 4 Run Time: 49-98 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 This dramatic series, which is based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher, deals with serious subjects including rape, abuse, and suicide. The series explores the circumstances surrounding Hannah's suicide (Katherine Langford). Two weeks after her tragic death, Clay, her classmate, discovers an enigmatic package on his doorstep. There were recordings Hannah recorded within the box that dropped hints and explains the 13 reasons why she chose to commit suicide. The only way to find out if Clay decides to listen to the recordings and learn if and how he created the list is to watch this intricate and heart-wrenching tale. Undoubtedly, one of the best Netflix series to binge-watch. Here's what we thought about the show 13 Reasons Why. 38. The Outsider

Platform: HBO Year of release: 2021 Created by Richard Price Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Nicholson, Jason Bateman Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 50-60 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 One of the finest mystery program is The Outsider, which centres on the investigation into the grisly death of a youngster in the Georgia woods and the enigmatic force that surrounds the case. This suspenseful thriller, which is based on the Stephen King novel, will have you on the edge of your seat. You had to look away from several sections because they are so spooky. One of the finest TV shows to binge-watch, and it just gets better with each new episode. 39. Unorthodox

Platform: Netflix Year of release: 2020 Created by Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski Cast: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch Genre: Drama Number of Seasons: 1 Run Time: 52-54 mins IMDb Rating: 8.0/10 A relatively new Netflix series called Unorthodox is unusual but interesting. The narrative offers us a look into the eventful life of a young ultra-Orthodox Jewish lady who abandons her prearranged marriage and religious group to begin a new life overseas. You cannot not but feel affection and compassion for her. One of the best series to binge-watch; it stays in your memory for a very long time after you've done watching it. 40. Modern Family

Platform: Hotstar Year of release: 2009 Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan Cast: Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of Seasons: 11 Run Time: 20-24 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10 Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, The series 'The modern Family' gives an honest and frequently humorous glimpse into the warm and twisted existence of contemporary families. It focuses on how three distinct but connected families deal with difficulties in their own very humorous ways. One of the best binge-watching shows and comfort shows ever produced. 41. Once Upon a Time

Platform: Hotstar Year of release: 2011 Created by Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz Cast: Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance Number of Seasons: 7 Run Time: 43 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 In the universe described in this binge-worthy show, Once Upon a Time, fairytale legends and modern life coexist. When Henry, the kid Emma Swan gave up ten years earlier, unexpectedly appears, she is pulled to a small Maine village where fairy stories are believed. He believes she is the child of Snow White and Prince Charming, who sent her away before the Evil Queen could use her magic to transport them to the present-day town of Storybrooke, Maine. It will be interesting to see how this "fairy tale meets modern reality" situation plays out. The next time you decide on losing yourself in a TV show entirely, you only need to choose one of these 41 best series to binge-watch.

ALSO READ: 15 Highest-Rated Netflix Series