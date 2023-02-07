40 Best Amazon Prime series to watch right now
Here is a carefully curated assortment of the top shows to binge-watch on Amazon right away. Scroll ahead, for the best Amazon Prime series to keep you hooked.
While Amazon Prime pours more and more content and spoils its subscribers for choice, it only gets harder to pick what to watch. With this in mind, this time, we have decided to do the heavy lifting and picked out only the best Amazon Prime series that’ll definitely keep you hooked. With an ever-growing catalog, it is natural to be overwhelmed, that is precisely why we have sifted through a huge collection and picked out only the absolutely best series along with their IMDb ratings that are currently included with a Prime subscription. Right from the latest shows to classics, we have hand-selected the finest shows on Amazon Prime that you should binge on right away. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this page whenever you are looking for a quick recommendation on what to watch on Amazon Prime right now. So, what are you waiting for? Dig in!
1. Hunters (2020–2023)
Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, and Josh Radnor, Hunter is a 2020 show that features a story set in 1977 New York City. Watch the show for an intriguing tale of a troubled Jewish man fixated on revenge.
Release Year: 2020
Created By: David Weil
Hunters Star cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 60 min
Hunters IMDb Rating: 7.2
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
2. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018– )
Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and John Hoogenakker another highly rated Amazon Prime series we recommend is Tom Clancy's, Jack Ryan. The show features the story of a CIA analyst named Jack Ryan and how he faces danger at his work.
Release Year: 2018
Created by: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Star cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, John Hoogenakker
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Episode Duration: 60 min
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan IMDb Rating: 8
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
3. The Rig (2023– )
Starring Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Calvin Demba, and Molly Vevers, The Rig features the storyline of a group of staffers on a Scottish oil rig and their experiences with interesting supernatural elements. You are absolutely going to love this Amazon Drama filled with mystery and science fiction.
Release Year: 2023
Created by: David Macpherson
The Rig Star cast: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Calvin Demba, Molly Vevers
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
Episode Duration: 51 min
The Rig IMDb Rating: 5.8
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
4. The Mentalist (2008–2015)
Starring Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, and Owain Yeoman, The Mentalist is another Amazon Prime crime drama that you will absolutely love. With a plot that definitely keeps you hooked to the screens, The Mentalist is one of the best shows on the platform.
Release Year: 2008
Created by: Bruno Heller
The Mentalist Star cast: Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Owain Yeoman
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 43 min
The Mentalist IMDb Rating: 8.1
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
5. Homecoming (2018)
Another Amazon Prime series that we highly recommend is Homecoming. Starring Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, and Hong Chau, the show is based on a podcast of the same name. If you like thrillers, this mysterious drama is just the right pick for you.
Release Year: 2018
Created by: Micah Bloomberg, Eli Horowitz, Sam Esmail
Homecoming Star cast: Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Hong Chau, Julia Roberts
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Episode Duration: 30 min
Homecoming IMDb Rating: 7.4
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
6. The Boys (2019– )
We highly recommend watching this action and crime-based drama titled, The Boys. The show features a story of vigilantes who work to take down corrupt superheroes who misuse their superpowers.
Release Year: 2019
Created by: Eric Kripke
The Boys Star cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
The Boys Episode Duration: 60 min
IMDb Rating: 8.7
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
7. The Office (2005–2013)
Another highly rated show that every Amazon subscriber must watch is this mockumentary titled The Office on an interesting-to-watch group of typical office workers created by Eric Kripke. Every episode features a typical workday with plenty of ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, and monotony. Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant the show features the best of Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson.
Release Year: 2005
Created by: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant
The Office Star cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson
Genre: Comedy
Episode Duration: 22 min
The Office IMDb Rating: 9
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
8. Vikings (2013–2020)
Created by Michael Hirst and starring Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, and Georgia Hirst 2013 show Viking features the very best portrayal of the cruel and mystifying world of Ragnar Lothbrok. Watch the show to explore a Viking warrior along with a farmer who desires to explore distant shores all across the ocean.
Release Year: 2013
Created by: Michael Hirst
Vikings Star cast: Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Georgia Hirst
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Episode Duration: 44 min
Vikings IMDb Rating: 8.5
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
9. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– )
Starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, and Dann Florek, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features a premise of a Special Victims Unit. Watch the show to witness the most specially trained squad of detectives that belong to the New York City Police Department which specializes in investigating sexual crimes.
Release Year: 1999
Created by: Dick Wolf
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Star cast: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Dann Florek
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 60 min
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit IMDb Rating: 8.1
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
10. Supernatural (2005–2020)
This 2005 show has a pretty huge fan base, the show features an intriguing tale of two brothers that follow in their father's footsteps and serve as hunters that fight dangerously evil supernatural beings. Stream the show to binge on the best of monsters, demons, and gods on earth.
Release Year: 2005
Created by: Eric Kripke
Supernatural Star cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, Misha Collins
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Episode Duration: 44 min
Supernatural IMDb Rating: 8.4
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
11. The Legend of Vox Machina (2022– )
The Legend of Vox Machina is a 2022 show starring Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, and Matthew Mercer. The action adventure animation features how the world is saved from evil and destruction by one of the most dreadful power couples in Exandria.
Release Year: 2022
Created by: Chris Prynoski
The Legend of Vox Machina Star cast: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Episode Duration: 30 min
The Legend of Vox Machina IMDb Rating: 8.4
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
12. The Big Bang Theory (2007–2019)
For anyone who still hasn't watched The Big Bang Theory, you are missing out on the best of TV. Starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Simon Helberg, the show features an amusing story of two brilliant but socially clumsy physicists. The show takes an interesting turn when a gorgeous woman who wants to pursue acting moves into the apartment across the hall from the guys which change their life for good.
Release Year: 2007
Created by: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady
The Big Bang Theory Star cast: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Episode Duration: 22 min
The Big Bang Theory IMDb Rating: 8.2
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
13. Young Sheldon (2017–)
After you have watched The Big Bang Theory, you are absolutely going to love watching Young Sheldon. Starring, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, and Lance Barber, the show is a spin-off of the hit show set in East Texas that features the childhood and teenage years of Sheldon Cooper who is one of the prime characters of The Big Bang Theory.
Release Year: 2017
Created by: Steven Molaro, Chuck Lorre
Star cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Episode Duration: 22 min
IMDb Rating: 7.6
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
14. The Peripheral (2022– )
Your love for science fiction and mystery will make watching The Peripheral, an absolute delight. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, and JJ Feild the show is set in the future where it interestingly portrays how technology altered society. Watch the futuristic drama to watch how a woman uncovers a covert connection with an alternate but dark reality.
Release Year: 2022
The Peripheral Star cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, JJ Feild
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
The Peripheral IMDb Rating: 7.7
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
15. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
One of the best Amazon original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and Michael Zegen and interestingly features a tale of a housewife in the 1950s who decides to work as a stand-up comedian. The Amazon show is a complete entertainer.
Release Year: 2017
Created by: Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen
Genre: Comedy, Drama,
Episode Duration: 57 min
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel IMDb Rating: 8.7
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
16. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022– )
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic action-adventure drama that you just cannot miss out on. Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, the show features the best of Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, and Markella Kavenagh.
Release Year: 2022
Created by: Patrick McKay, John D. Payne
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star cast: Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power IMDb Rating: 6.9
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
17. Midsomer Murders (1997– )
Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark, Barry Jackson, and Neil Dudgeon, the 1997 show called Midsomer Murders features the best of a veteran Detective Chief Inspector along with his young Sergeant. Watch the show to witness the best of murder investigations in Midsomer County.
Release Year: 1997
Created by: Caroline Graham
Midsomer Murders Star cast: John Nettles, Jane Wymark, Barry Jackson, Neil Dudgeon
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 90 min
Midsomer Murders IMDb Rating: 7.9
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
18. Undone
Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, Undone stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, and Constance Marie. The interesting psychological drama features the story of a woman who discovers her bizarre relationship with time after she outlives a dangerous car accident. The breathtaking show even features how the protagonist communicates with her deceased father.
Release Year: 2019
Created by: Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy
Undone Star cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 23 min
Undone IMDb Rating: 8.2
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
19. Upload (2020– )
If you have always loved futuristic dramas, you are absolutely going to fall in love with this Greg Daniels show called Upload. Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards, the show is definitely a masterpiece. Watch the show to witness how a man actually uploads his consciousness and determines his own afterlife.
Release Year: 2020
Created by: Greg Daniels
Upload Star cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards
Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Sci-fi
Episode Duration: 30 min
Upload IMDb Rating: 7.9
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
20. The Handmaid's Tale (2017– )
The show features the best of drama, science-fiction, and thriller. Stream on Amazon right now if you are in the mood for the best of the dystopian world where a woman is coerced to survive as a concubine in a theocratic dictatorship.
Release Year: 2017
Created by: Bruce Miller
The Handmaid's Tale Star cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Episode Duration: 60 min
The Handmaid's Tale IMDb Rating: 8.4
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
21. Outlander (2014– )
Starring Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, Outlander is another fantasy romance drama that you will certainly fall in love with. The show features the tale of an English combat nurse in 1945 who is swept back to 1743.
Release Year: 2014
Created by: Ronald D. Moore
Outlander Star cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance
Episode Duration: 60 min
Outlander IMDb Rating: 8.4
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
22. Reacher (2022– )
Starring Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and Hugh Thompson the show is based on books by Lee Child that features the story of Jack Reacher who was arrested for murder.
Release Year: 2022
Created by: Nick Santora
Reacher Star cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Hugh Thompson
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Episode Duration: 49 min
Reacher IMDb Rating: 8.1
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
23. Family Guy (1999– )
One of the best-animated comedy shows ever created, Family Guy has to be the best Amazon Prime series ever. The show features a dysfunctional family that strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another.
Release Year: 1999
Created by: Seth MacFarlane, David Zuckerman
Family Guy Star cast: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis
Genre: Animation, Comedy
Episode Duration: 22 min
Family Guy IMDb Rating: 8.2
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
24. Three Pines (2022– )
Another one of the best crime series on Amazon Prime that you must watch is Three Pines. The 2022 show starring Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Sarah Booth features the story of a Chief Inspector Armand Gamache who investigates cases in the Quebec village called Three Pines.
Release Year: 2022
Three Pines Star cast: Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Sarah Booth
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 54 min
Three Pines IMDb Rating: 7.3
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
25. Chicago Fire (2012– )
The action drama show, Chicago Fire features the best of firefighters and paramedics living and working in Chicago. Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas watch this show to witness both the personal and professional lives of characters played by Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, and Joe Minoso.
Release Year: 2012
Created by: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas
Chicago Fire Star cast: Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, Joe Minoso
Genre: Action, Drama
Episode Duration: 43 min
Chicago Fire IMDb Rating: 8.0
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
26. Lost (2004–2010)
With cast members like Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, and Matthew Fox, Lost is one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime. Watch this 2004 show to witness how the survivors of a plane crash make do on a deserted island.
Release Year: 2004
Created by: J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, Damon Lindelof
Lost Star cast: Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, Matthew Fox
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Episode Duration: 44 min
Lost IMDb Rating: 8.3
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
27. Law & Order (1990– )
If you still haven’t watched Law & Order, press play right now because this has to be the best one of the crime series on Amazon Prime. The legal show features the best of Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina, and S. Epatha Merkerson.
Release Year: 1990
Created by: Dick Wolf, Rick Eid
Law & Order Star cast: Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina, S. Epatha Merkerson
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Episode Duration: 45 min
Law & Order IMDb Rating: 7.8
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
28. How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014)
One of the best comedy series on Amazon Prime, How I Met Your Mother is an absolute binge-fest. The show features everything from romance to friendship and has the power to make you shed a tear and also help you laugh your heart out. Watch the show to witness the tale of how a father narrates a story to his children about how he met their mother.
Release Year: 2005
Created by: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas
How I Met Your Mother Star cast: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Episode Duration: 22 min
How I Met Your Mother IMDb Rating: 8.3
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
29. Chicago P.D. (2014– )
Another one of the best crime series on Amazon Prime that you will absolutely love is Chicago P.D. The show starring Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and LaRoyce Hawkins follows two distinct groups, the uniformed cops and the Intelligence Unit
District 21 of the Police Department in Chicago.
Release Year: 2014
Created by: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead
Chicago P.D. Star cast: Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Episode Duration: 43 min
Chicago P.D.IMDb Rating: 8.1
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
30. The Good Doctor (2017– )
Starring Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Christina Chang the 2017 show features the story of Shaun Murphy who is a young, autistic surgeon who also suffers from Savant syndrome. Watch the show to witness how Shaun fits into the prestigious hospital.
Release Year: 2017
Created by: David Shore
The Good Doctor Star cast: Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang
Genre: Drama
Episode Duration: 41 min
The Good Doctor IMDb Rating: 8.1
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
31. This Is Us (2016–2022)
Creating Dan Fogelman, This Is Us features stars like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz. Pick this show if you are on the lookout for a heartwarming and touching story that features the life experiences and struggles of a set of triplets.
Release Year: 2016
Created by: Dan Fogelman
This Is Us Star cast: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Episode Duration: 45 min
This Is Us IMDb Rating: 8.7
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
32. Hanna (2019)
One of the best drama series on Amazon Prime Hanna features the best thriller and drama. Featuring an interesting cast including Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Áine Rose Daly, the show features a story of an extraordinary girl who has been raised in a forest.
Release Year: 2019
Created by: David Farr
Hanna Star cast: Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Áine Rose Daly
Genre: Action, Drama
Episode Duration: 41 min
Hanna IMDb Rating: 7.6
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
33. The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017)
If you like thrillers and romance and you are looking for the best of both worlds, go ahead and hit play on this one. The iconic fantasy drama is full of romance, dangers, and disasters that happen in a mysterious town called Mystic Falls, Virginia. Stream the show to witness the best of two vampire brothers and their common love interest played by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and Kat Graham. The 2009 show is one of the best thriller series on Amazon Prime to stream right now.
Release Year: 2009
Created by: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson
The Vampire Diaries Star cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Episode Duration: 43 min
The Vampire Diaries IMDb Rating: 7.6
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
34. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)
Another Amazon Prime series we highly recommend is Parks and Recreation. The show features cast members that include Amy Poehler, Jim O'Heir, Nick Offerman, and Chris Pratte. Watch the 2009 show to witness Indiana town's public officials and their experiences.
Release Year: 2009
Created by: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur
Parks and Recreation Star cast: Amy Poehler, Jim O'Heir, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratte
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Episode Duration: 22 min
Parks and Recreation IMDb Rating: 8.6
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
35. SAS Rogue Heroes (2022–2024)
Starring Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, and Jacob Ifan SAS: Rogue Heroes features a plot around a Special Forces unit. The action drama is based on Ben Macintyre’s book.
Release Year: 2022
Created by: Steven Knight
SAS Rogue Heroes Star cast: Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Jacob Ifan
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Episode Duration: 52 min
SAS Rogue Heroes IMDb Rating: 8.1
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
36. Carnival Row (2019–2023)
Another Amazon Prime series that we highly recommend is Carnival Row. The show depicts a tale of a human detective and a fairy. Stream the show to watch their dangerous affair in a gorgeous Victorian fantasy world filled with terrors of its own.
Release Year: 2019
Created by: Travis Beacham, René Echevarria
Carnival Row Star cast: Jamie Harris, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney
Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy
Episode Duration: 56 min
Carnival Row IMDb Rating: 7.8
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
37. Mad Men (2007–2015)
Another Amazon drama that we highly recommend is Mad Men. Starring Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, and January Jones, the show features the tales of New York's ad agencies in the early 1960s.
Release Year: 2007
Created by: Matthew Weiner
Mad Men Star cast: Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones
Genre: Drama
Episode Duration: 47 min
Mad Men IMDb Rating: 8.7
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
38. Chainsaw Man (2022– )
Another amusing action-filled entertainer, you cannot do better than is Chainsaw Man. This Amazon Prime series is an animation featuring Kikunosuke Toya, Ryan Colt Levy, Tomori Kusunoki, and Shogo Sakata follows the story of a betrayal with elements like devil-human hybrid and hunting devils.
Release Year: 2022
Chainsaw Man Star cast: Kikunosuke Toya, Ryan Colt Levy, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Episode Duration: 25 min
Chainsaw Man IMDb Rating: 8.6
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
39. Smallville (2001–2011)
One of the best series to watch on Amazon Prime, that you will definitely love is Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s Smallville. Starring Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, and Kristin Kreuk, the action-adventure drama is a complete entertainer.
Release Year: 2001
Created by: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
Smallville Star cast: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Episode Duration: 60 min
Smallville IMDb Rating: 7.5
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
40. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)
Another Amazon Prime series that features the best of romance and drama is Downtown Abbey. Created by Julian Fellowes, the show features the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family in the early twentieth century.
Release Year: 2010
Created by: Julian Fellowes
Downton Abbey Star cast: Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Brendan Coyle
Genre: Drama, Romance
Episode Duration: 58 min
Downton Abbey IMDb Rating: 8.7
OTT: Amazon Prime Video
Not only every show in the list of best Amazon Prime Series are fan favorites, but they are also highly rated and highly acclaimed. Without a doubt, the list of best Amazon Prime series serves the only finest picks from all the genres like romance, fantasy, drama, crime, thrillers, and romantic-comedy but here is a bonus list of other exceptional Amazon shows that you will definitely love. It includes Suits (2011–2019) Seinfeld (1989–1998), StartUp (2016–2018), Elementary (2012–2019), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– ), Mr. Bean (1990–1995), The Man in the High Castle (2015–2019), Mozart in the Jungle (2014–2018), American Gods (2017–2021), Preacher (2016–2019) Into the Badlands (2015–2019), Electric Dreams (2017–2018), Two and a Half Men (2003–2015), and House (2004–2012).
ALSO READ: Top 10 romantic movies to watch with your bae this Valentine's Week
FAQs
‘A postgraduate in Mass Communication, Ayushi enjoys writing about fashion, skincare, and lifestyle. She's ...Read more