40 Best Amazon Prime series to watch right now

While Amazon Prime pours more and more content and spoils its subscribers for choice, it only gets harder to pick what to watch. With this in mind, this time, we have decided to do the heavy lifting and picked out only the best Amazon Prime series that’ll definitely keep you hooked. With an ever-growing catalog, it is natural to be overwhelmed, that is precisely why we have sifted through a huge collection and picked out only the absolutely best series along with their IMDb ratings that are currently included with a Prime subscription. Right from the latest shows to classics, we have hand-selected the finest shows on Amazon Prime that you should binge on right away. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this page whenever you are looking for a quick recommendation on what to watch on Amazon Prime right now. So, what are you waiting for? Dig in!

1. Hunters (2020–2023)

Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, and Josh Radnor, Hunter is a 2020 show that features a story set in 1977 New York City. Watch the show for an intriguing tale of a troubled Jewish man fixated on revenge. Release Year: 2020 Created By: David Weil Hunters Star cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 60 min Hunters IMDb Rating: 7.2 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 2. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018– )

Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and John Hoogenakker another highly rated Amazon Prime series we recommend is Tom Clancy's, Jack Ryan. The show features the story of a CIA analyst named Jack Ryan and how he faces danger at his work. Release Year: 2018 Created by: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Star cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, John Hoogenakker Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller Episode Duration: 60 min Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan IMDb Rating: 8 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 3. The Rig (2023– )

Starring Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Calvin Demba, and Molly Vevers, The Rig features the storyline of a group of staffers on a Scottish oil rig and their experiences with interesting supernatural elements. You are absolutely going to love this Amazon Drama filled with mystery and science fiction. Release Year: 2023 Created by: David Macpherson The Rig Star cast: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Calvin Demba, Molly Vevers Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Episode Duration: 51 min The Rig IMDb Rating: 5.8 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 4. The Mentalist (2008–2015)

Starring Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, and Owain Yeoman, The Mentalist is another Amazon Prime crime drama that you will absolutely love. With a plot that definitely keeps you hooked to the screens, The Mentalist is one of the best shows on the platform. Release Year: 2008 Created by: Bruno Heller The Mentalist Star cast: Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Owain Yeoman Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 43 min The Mentalist IMDb Rating: 8.1 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 5. Homecoming (2018)

Another Amazon Prime series that we highly recommend is Homecoming. Starring Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, and Hong Chau, the show is based on a podcast of the same name. If you like thrillers, this mysterious drama is just the right pick for you. Release Year: 2018 Created by: Micah Bloomberg, Eli Horowitz, Sam Esmail Homecoming Star cast: Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Hong Chau, Julia Roberts Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller Episode Duration: 30 min Homecoming IMDb Rating: 7.4 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 6. The Boys (2019– )

We highly recommend watching this action and crime-based drama titled, The Boys. The show features a story of vigilantes who work to take down corrupt superheroes who misuse their superpowers. Release Year: 2019 Created by: Eric Kripke The Boys Star cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime The Boys Episode Duration: 60 min IMDb Rating: 8.7 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 7. The Office (2005–2013)

Another highly rated show that every Amazon subscriber must watch is this mockumentary titled The Office on an interesting-to-watch group of typical office workers created by Eric Kripke. Every episode features a typical workday with plenty of ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, and monotony. Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant the show features the best of Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson. Release Year: 2005 Created by: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant The Office Star cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson Genre: Comedy Episode Duration: 22 min The Office IMDb Rating: 9 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 8. Vikings (2013–2020)

Created by Michael Hirst and starring Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, and Georgia Hirst 2013 show Viking features the very best portrayal of the cruel and mystifying world of Ragnar Lothbrok. Watch the show to explore a Viking warrior along with a farmer who desires to explore distant shores all across the ocean. Release Year: 2013 Created by: Michael Hirst Vikings Star cast: Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Georgia Hirst Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Episode Duration: 44 min Vikings IMDb Rating: 8.5 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 9. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– )

Starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, and Dann Florek, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features a premise of a Special Victims Unit. Watch the show to witness the most specially trained squad of detectives that belong to the New York City Police Department which specializes in investigating sexual crimes. Release Year: 1999 Created by: Dick Wolf Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Star cast: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Dann Florek Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 60 min Law & Order: Special Victims Unit IMDb Rating: 8.1 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 10. Supernatural (2005–2020)

This 2005 show has a pretty huge fan base, the show features an intriguing tale of two brothers that follow in their father's footsteps and serve as hunters that fight dangerously evil supernatural beings. Stream the show to binge on the best of monsters, demons, and gods on earth. Release Year: 2005 Created by: Eric Kripke Supernatural Star cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, Misha Collins Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Episode Duration: 44 min Supernatural IMDb Rating: 8.4 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 11. The Legend of Vox Machina (2022– )

The Legend of Vox Machina is a 2022 show starring Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, and Matthew Mercer. The action adventure animation features how the world is saved from evil and destruction by one of the most dreadful power couples in Exandria. Release Year: 2022 Created by: Chris Prynoski The Legend of Vox Machina Star cast: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure Episode Duration: 30 min The Legend of Vox Machina IMDb Rating: 8.4 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 12. The Big Bang Theory (2007–2019)

For anyone who still hasn't watched The Big Bang Theory, you are missing out on the best of TV. Starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Simon Helberg, the show features an amusing story of two brilliant but socially clumsy physicists. The show takes an interesting turn when a gorgeous woman who wants to pursue acting moves into the apartment across the hall from the guys which change their life for good. Release Year: 2007 Created by: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady The Big Bang Theory Star cast: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg Genre: Comedy, Romance Episode Duration: 22 min The Big Bang Theory IMDb Rating: 8.2 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 13. Young Sheldon (2017–)

After you have watched The Big Bang Theory, you are absolutely going to love watching Young Sheldon. Starring, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, and Lance Barber, the show is a spin-off of the hit show set in East Texas that features the childhood and teenage years of Sheldon Cooper who is one of the prime characters of The Big Bang Theory. Release Year: 2017 Created by: Steven Molaro, Chuck Lorre Star cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber Genre: Comedy, Drama Episode Duration: 22 min IMDb Rating: 7.6 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 14. The Peripheral (2022– )

Your love for science fiction and mystery will make watching The Peripheral, an absolute delight. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, and JJ Feild the show is set in the future where it interestingly portrays how technology altered society. Watch the futuristic drama to watch how a woman uncovers a covert connection with an alternate but dark reality. Release Year: 2022 The Peripheral Star cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, JJ Feild Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi The Peripheral IMDb Rating: 7.7 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 15. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

One of the best Amazon original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and Michael Zegen and interestingly features a tale of a housewife in the 1950s who decides to work as a stand-up comedian. The Amazon show is a complete entertainer. Release Year: 2017 Created by: Amy Sherman-Palladino The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen Genre: Comedy, Drama, Episode Duration: 57 min The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel IMDb Rating: 8.7 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 16. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022– )

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic action-adventure drama that you just cannot miss out on. Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, the show features the best of Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, and Markella Kavenagh. Release Year: 2022 Created by: Patrick McKay, John D. Payne The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star cast: Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power IMDb Rating: 6.9 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 17. Midsomer Murders (1997– )

Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark, Barry Jackson, and Neil Dudgeon, the 1997 show called Midsomer Murders features the best of a veteran Detective Chief Inspector along with his young Sergeant. Watch the show to witness the best of murder investigations in Midsomer County. Release Year: 1997 Created by: Caroline Graham Midsomer Murders Star cast: John Nettles, Jane Wymark, Barry Jackson, Neil Dudgeon Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 90 min Midsomer Murders IMDb Rating: 7.9 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 18. Undone

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, Undone stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, and Constance Marie. The interesting psychological drama features the story of a woman who discovers her bizarre relationship with time after she outlives a dangerous car accident. The breathtaking show even features how the protagonist communicates with her deceased father. Release Year: 2019 Created by: Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy Undone Star cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 23 min Undone IMDb Rating: 8.2 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 19. Upload (2020– )

If you have always loved futuristic dramas, you are absolutely going to fall in love with this Greg Daniels show called Upload. Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards, the show is definitely a masterpiece. Watch the show to witness how a man actually uploads his consciousness and determines his own afterlife. Release Year: 2020 Created by: Greg Daniels Upload Star cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Sci-fi Episode Duration: 30 min Upload IMDb Rating: 7.9 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 20. The Handmaid's Tale (2017– )

The show features the best of drama, science-fiction, and thriller. Stream on Amazon right now if you are in the mood for the best of the dystopian world where a woman is coerced to survive as a concubine in a theocratic dictatorship. Release Year: 2017 Created by: Bruce Miller The Handmaid's Tale Star cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller Episode Duration: 60 min The Handmaid's Tale IMDb Rating: 8.4 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 21. Outlander (2014– )

Starring Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, Outlander is another fantasy romance drama that you will certainly fall in love with. The show features the tale of an English combat nurse in 1945 who is swept back to 1743. Release Year: 2014 Created by: Ronald D. Moore Outlander Star cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance Episode Duration: 60 min Outlander IMDb Rating: 8.4 OTT: Amazon Prime Video

22. Reacher (2022– )

Starring Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and Hugh Thompson the show is based on books by Lee Child that features the story of Jack Reacher who was arrested for murder. Release Year: 2022 Created by: Nick Santora Reacher Star cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Hugh Thompson Genre: Action, Crime, Drama Episode Duration: 49 min Reacher IMDb Rating: 8.1 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 23. Family Guy (1999– )

One of the best-animated comedy shows ever created, Family Guy has to be the best Amazon Prime series ever. The show features a dysfunctional family that strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another. Release Year: 1999 Created by: Seth MacFarlane, David Zuckerman Family Guy Star cast: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis Genre: Animation, Comedy Episode Duration: 22 min Family Guy IMDb Rating: 8.2 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 24. Three Pines (2022– )

Another one of the best crime series on Amazon Prime that you must watch is Three Pines. The 2022 show starring Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Sarah Booth features the story of a Chief Inspector Armand Gamache who investigates cases in the Quebec village called Three Pines. Release Year: 2022 Three Pines Star cast: Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Sarah Booth Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 54 min Three Pines IMDb Rating: 7.3 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 25. Chicago Fire (2012– )

The action drama show, Chicago Fire features the best of firefighters and paramedics living and working in Chicago. Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas watch this show to witness both the personal and professional lives of characters played by Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, and Joe Minoso. Release Year: 2012 Created by: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas Chicago Fire Star cast: Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, Joe Minoso Genre: Action, Drama Episode Duration: 43 min Chicago Fire IMDb Rating: 8.0 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 26. Lost (2004–2010)

With cast members like Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, and Matthew Fox, Lost is one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime. Watch this 2004 show to witness how the survivors of a plane crash make do on a deserted island. Release Year: 2004 Created by: J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, Damon Lindelof Lost Star cast: Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, Matthew Fox Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Episode Duration: 44 min Lost IMDb Rating: 8.3 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 27. Law & Order (1990– )

If you still haven’t watched Law & Order, press play right now because this has to be the best one of the crime series on Amazon Prime. The legal show features the best of Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina, and S. Epatha Merkerson. Release Year: 1990 Created by: Dick Wolf, Rick Eid Law & Order Star cast: Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina, S. Epatha Merkerson Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 45 min Law & Order IMDb Rating: 7.8 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 28. How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014)

One of the best comedy series on Amazon Prime, How I Met Your Mother is an absolute binge-fest. The show features everything from romance to friendship and has the power to make you shed a tear and also help you laugh your heart out. Watch the show to witness the tale of how a father narrates a story to his children about how he met their mother. Release Year: 2005 Created by: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas How I Met Your Mother Star cast: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris Genre: Comedy, Romance Episode Duration: 22 min How I Met Your Mother IMDb Rating: 8.3 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 29. Chicago P.D. (2014– )

Another one of the best crime series on Amazon Prime that you will absolutely love is Chicago P.D. The show starring Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and LaRoyce Hawkins follows two distinct groups, the uniformed cops and the Intelligence Unit District 21 of the Police Department in Chicago. Release Year: 2014 Created by: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead Chicago P.D. Star cast: Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins Genre: Action, Crime, Drama Episode Duration: 43 min Chicago P.D.IMDb Rating: 8.1 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 30. The Good Doctor (2017– )

Starring Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Christina Chang the 2017 show features the story of Shaun Murphy who is a young, autistic surgeon who also suffers from Savant syndrome. Watch the show to witness how Shaun fits into the prestigious hospital. Release Year: 2017 Created by: David Shore The Good Doctor Star cast: Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang Genre: Drama Episode Duration: 41 min The Good Doctor IMDb Rating: 8.1 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 31. This Is Us (2016–2022)

Creating Dan Fogelman, This Is Us features stars like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz. Pick this show if you are on the lookout for a heartwarming and touching story that features the life experiences and struggles of a set of triplets. Release Year: 2016 Created by: Dan Fogelman This Is Us Star cast: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Episode Duration: 45 min This Is Us IMDb Rating: 8.7 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 32. Hanna (2019)

One of the best drama series on Amazon Prime Hanna features the best thriller and drama. Featuring an interesting cast including Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Áine Rose Daly, the show features a story of an extraordinary girl who has been raised in a forest. Release Year: 2019 Created by: David Farr Hanna Star cast: Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Áine Rose Daly Genre: Action, Drama Episode Duration: 41 min Hanna IMDb Rating: 7.6 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 33. The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017)

If you like thrillers and romance and you are looking for the best of both worlds, go ahead and hit play on this one. The iconic fantasy drama is full of romance, dangers, and disasters that happen in a mysterious town called Mystic Falls, Virginia. Stream the show to witness the best of two vampire brothers and their common love interest played by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and Kat Graham. The 2009 show is one of the best thriller series on Amazon Prime to stream right now. Release Year: 2009 Created by: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson The Vampire Diaries Star cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Episode Duration: 43 min The Vampire Diaries IMDb Rating: 7.6 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 34. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)

Another Amazon Prime series we highly recommend is Parks and Recreation. The show features cast members that include Amy Poehler, Jim O'Heir, Nick Offerman, and Chris Pratte. Watch the 2009 show to witness Indiana town's public officials and their experiences. Release Year: 2009 Created by: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur Parks and Recreation Star cast: Amy Poehler, Jim O'Heir, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratte Genre: Comedy, Drama Episode Duration: 22 min Parks and Recreation IMDb Rating: 8.6 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 35. SAS Rogue Heroes (2022–2024)

Starring Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, and Jacob Ifan SAS: Rogue Heroes features a plot around a Special Forces unit. The action drama is based on Ben Macintyre’s book. Release Year: 2022 Created by: Steven Knight SAS Rogue Heroes Star cast: Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Jacob Ifan Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller Episode Duration: 52 min SAS Rogue Heroes IMDb Rating: 8.1 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 36. Carnival Row (2019–2023)

Another Amazon Prime series that we highly recommend is Carnival Row. The show depicts a tale of a human detective and a fairy. Stream the show to watch their dangerous affair in a gorgeous Victorian fantasy world filled with terrors of its own. Release Year: 2019 Created by: Travis Beacham, René Echevarria Carnival Row Star cast: Jamie Harris, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy Episode Duration: 56 min Carnival Row IMDb Rating: 7.8 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 37. Mad Men (2007–2015)

Another Amazon drama that we highly recommend is Mad Men. Starring Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, and January Jones, the show features the tales of New York's ad agencies in the early 1960s. Release Year: 2007 Created by: Matthew Weiner Mad Men Star cast: Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones Genre: Drama Episode Duration: 47 min Mad Men IMDb Rating: 8.7 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 38. Chainsaw Man (2022– )

Another amusing action-filled entertainer, you cannot do better than is Chainsaw Man. This Amazon Prime series is an animation featuring Kikunosuke Toya, Ryan Colt Levy, Tomori Kusunoki, and Shogo Sakata follows the story of a betrayal with elements like devil-human hybrid and hunting devils. Release Year: 2022 Chainsaw Man Star cast: Kikunosuke Toya, Ryan Colt Levy, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure Episode Duration: 25 min Chainsaw Man IMDb Rating: 8.6 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 39. Smallville (2001–2011)

One of the best series to watch on Amazon Prime, that you will definitely love is Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s Smallville. Starring Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, and Kristin Kreuk, the action-adventure drama is a complete entertainer. Release Year: 2001 Created by: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Smallville Star cast: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Episode Duration: 60 min Smallville IMDb Rating: 7.5 OTT: Amazon Prime Video 40. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)

Another Amazon Prime series that features the best of romance and drama is Downtown Abbey. Created by Julian Fellowes, the show features the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family in the early twentieth century. Release Year: 2010 Created by: Julian Fellowes Downton Abbey Star cast: Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Brendan Coyle Genre: Drama, Romance Episode Duration: 58 min Downton Abbey IMDb Rating: 8.7 OTT: Amazon Prime Video Not only every show in the list of best Amazon Prime Series are fan favorites, but they are also highly rated and highly acclaimed. Without a doubt, the list of best Amazon Prime series serves the only finest picks from all the genres like romance, fantasy, drama, crime, thrillers, and romantic-comedy but here is a bonus list of other exceptional Amazon shows that you will definitely love. It includes Suits (2011–2019) Seinfeld (1989–1998), StartUp (2016–2018), Elementary (2012–2019), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017– ), Mr. Bean (1990–1995), The Man in the High Castle (2015–2019), Mozart in the Jungle (2014–2018), American Gods (2017–2021), Preacher (2016–2019) Into the Badlands (2015–2019), Electric Dreams (2017–2018), Two and a Half Men (2003–2015), and House (2004–2012).

