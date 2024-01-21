Is The Office Reboot Happening? Melora Hardin Gushes About Discussing 'Ideas' With Greg Daniels
Melora Hardin, known as Jan Levinson from The Office, expresses excitement about a potential reboot, suggesting a film could swiftly reunite the cast.
The Office star Melora Hardin is excited about the idea of coming back to the beloved sitcom. Even though more than a decade has passed since the show ended, she's open to The Office reboot. In an interview with The US Sun, the 56-year-old actress, who played Jan Levinson on the NBC series, expressed her enthusiasm for a potential return.
Melora Hardin gushed about discussing The Office reboot with Greg Daniels
Hardin shared on the US Sun show that “I would certainly show up,” and she believes many of her fellow cast members would be interested too. She added, “‘I would love to make a film because then it would just be quick and we would do it. I think we could bring everybody back for that.”
While rumors of a reunion have been circulating for about six months, with reports of showrunner Greg Daniels planning a reboot, Hardin did not directly address those rumors. However, she did mention that “‘I actually have talked to Greg about some ideas,” she added, “I thought this would be funny if Jan was like a self-help guru because she was so kind of flawed.”
The actress shared her creative thoughts, imagining a funny storyline where Jan becomes a self-help guru due to her flawed nature. It seems like she's excited about the prospect of exploring new and amusing directions for the characters.
Greg Daniels on bringing back The Office
On the other hand, Daniels, who has previously considered the idea of bringing back The Office, mentioned to Collider in 2022 that any potential revival might involve an all-new cast. He suggested that “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘[The] Mandalorian’ is like an extension of ‘Star Wars, but I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”
While the details of a reboot or film remain uncertain, the willingness of the cast and creators to entertain the idea suggests that fans might have something to look forward to, whether it's a continuation of the beloved characters or a fresh take in the same familiar office setting.
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more