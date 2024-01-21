The Office star Melora Hardin is excited about the idea of coming back to the beloved sitcom. Even though more than a decade has passed since the show ended, she's open to The Office reboot. In an interview with The US Sun, the 56-year-old actress, who played Jan Levinson on the NBC series, expressed her enthusiasm for a potential return.

Melora Hardin gushed about discussing The Office reboot with Greg Daniels

Hardin shared on the US Sun show that “I would certainly show up,” and she believes many of her fellow cast members would be interested too. She added, “‘I would love to make a film because then it would just be quick and we would do it. I think we could bring everybody back for that.”

While rumors of a reunion have been circulating for about six months, with reports of showrunner Greg Daniels planning a reboot, Hardin did not directly address those rumors. However, she did mention that “‘I actually have talked to Greg about some ideas,” she added, “I thought this would be funny if Jan was like a self-help guru because she was so kind of flawed.”

The actress shared her creative thoughts, imagining a funny storyline where Jan becomes a self-help guru due to her flawed nature. It seems like she's excited about the prospect of exploring new and amusing directions for the characters.

Greg Daniels on bringing back The Office

On the other hand, Daniels, who has previously considered the idea of bringing back The Office, mentioned to Collider in 2022 that any potential revival might involve an all-new cast. He suggested that “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘[The] Mandalorian’ is like an extension of ‘Star Wars, but I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

While the details of a reboot or film remain uncertain, the willingness of the cast and creators to entertain the idea suggests that fans might have something to look forward to, whether it's a continuation of the beloved characters or a fresh take in the same familiar office setting.