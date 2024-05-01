Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18, titled Fall of the Academy City, is set to release next week. The latest episode, titled Mutation Hazard, which aired on April 29, 2024, featured Ilumgand and other hyumans in Rotsgard City mutating into monsters due to Rona's schemes. Makoto's students defeat Ilumgand, while Makoto's allies help evacuate dignitaries.

Episode 18 will focus on Rotsgard City's state amid the chaos, Makoto's efforts, and Ilumgand's fate.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2: Episode 18 release date and where to watch

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is a Japanese light novel series written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. It began serialization online in 2012 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō, and it moved to the AlphaPolis website in 2016. It was also later acquired by AlphaPolis, which has published the series since May 2013. Hanashi Media has licensed the light novel for an English release. The anime television series adaptation produced by C2C aired from July to September 2021. A second season by J.C.Staff premiered in January 2024.

Episode 18 of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 is set to be released on Monday, May 6, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 18 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 6, 7:00 AM

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 6, 9:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 6, 10:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 6, 2:00 PM

Central European Time: Monday, May 6, 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 6, 7:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 6, 10:00 PM

Australian Central Standard Time: Monday, May 6, 11:30 PM

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan, while Crunchyroll streams it outside Asia. In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds broadcast rights, and fans can watch season 2 episode 18 on Ani-One's YouTube channel. Access to the anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy: Episode 17 recap and what to expect from Episode 18

The story revolves around high school student Makoto Misumi, while being an average boy in every aspect, his sisters are well-spirited and good-looking. Underneath this, his parents are from a fantasy world and have eloped to Earth for various reasons. Due to a contract agreed upon by a goddess, Makoto is to be sent to the world of Elysion to serve as the Hero.

Unfortunately, it is not the usual case that Makoto always imagined. The Goddess has a vain beauty preference and deems Makoto to be "ugly," revoking his hero title, forbidding him to interact with other humans, and getting thrown off the edge of the world. Tsukuyomi thankfully saves Makoto, and he is gifted with great power, so he will live a free life.

In contrast to the Goddess' ideals, Makoto meets various demi-humans and mythical beings who become captivated by him and join in on building a new civilization where all of them can peacefully coexist. Another problem is that Makoto's aura becomes too powerful and unstable for his yearning desire to enter human society. His new companions are willing to help him in any way to reform common sense along the way.

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2, episode 17, the mutated Ilumgand and 50 other hyumans rampage in Rotsgard City, posing a threat to other hyumans. Rona's role in orchestrating the attack is revealed, and the demons plan to target the Limia Kingdom and their hero, Hibiki, with Io revealing the completion of a ring to suppress the goddess's blessings.

The Purple Coats, the Academy's elite force, struggle to defeat the mutated Ilumgand, but with Makoto's students, Abelia's plan, Shifu, and Izumo's help, they defeat the monster. Makoto and Tomoe evacuate royals and dignitaries attending the tournament, earning their trust. Makoto safeguards Limia's royals, who remain to stop Ilumgand.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 might explore the aftermath of mutated Ilumgand's defeat by Makoto's students and the city's current state, grappling with chaos caused by rampaging mutated hyumans. Makoto and his allies are expected to intervene to help the city and battle the monsters. The episode would also focus on Makoto's relationship with demons and the potential negative repercussions following this ordeal.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

