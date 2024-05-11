Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Her 2024 Met Gala Dress Signified a New 'Start' For Her After Breakup

Actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith took to Instagram to talk about her custom Burberry look for the Met Gala. The 37-year-old actress attended the 2024 Met Gala in a white, delicate bridal look that signifies a ‘clean start.’

The caption for her Instagram post where she showed off the beautiful dress alluded to her newfound single life after her divorce from actor Joshua Jackson. The couple split from each other last year when Turner-Smith filed for divorce.

What did Jodie Turner-Smith say about her Met Gala look?

This year’s Met Gala was as extravagant as ever with celebrities realizing the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion based on the short story The Garden of Time by J.G. Ballard. Jodie wore a custom Burberry gown designed by Daniel Lee which looked both bridal and elegant. The tulle gown, which had hand-embroidered ivory silk flowers throughout the body and the train, looked absolutely stunning on the carpet.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jodie wrote that this Met Gala was special to her as it was her first time stepping out on her own, alluding to the 2022 Met Gala which she attended with Joshua Jackson. She continued that she had a lot of thoughts after reading the short story the theme was based on, "but what i took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it. in nature, death is both an ending *and* a beginning. when you prune away that which is dead, new buds are free to grow," she wrote.

She then said that the dress, designed by Daniel Lee, was really perfect for the occasion as the white bridal look represented “rebirth. a clean start. a recommitment to the most important relationship i will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself.” The actress continued that by loving and honoring herself, she also learns to love and honor her daughter and teaches her to do the same. “i am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning… and FREE, to love better, stronger, more fiercely and fearlessly than i ever have,” she concluded. She then thanked Burberry for the custom look and their creativity.

Turner-Smith and Jackson split last year

Turner-Smith’s Instagram post was of course accompanied by multiple photos of her look from the night. The look also included her platinum blond short hair and beautiful accessories, including a bejeweled cross necklace by Chopard and a blue rose in her hand. The photos also included a shot of the dinner table at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where the extravagant gala was held.

Jodie’s post of course alluded to her newfound singlehood after her split from Joshua Jackson. The couple met and fell in love with back in 2018 and got married in 2019. In 2020, they welcomed their daughter Juno Rose Diana. In October of 2020, it was confirmed that Turner-Smith had filed for divorce from Jackson. Four months after the confirmation, Jodie told The Times that "Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children." She also said that the two of them had a beautiful moment together and it was time for them to find new moments on their own. She also said that she did not consider their marriage a failure. In December of 2023, Joshua Jackson and actress Lupita Nyong’o confirmed that they were dating.

