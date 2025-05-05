The Last Of Us Director Kate Herron Opens Up About Ellie and Dina's Relationship and What's in Store for Isaac

Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us season 2.

The fourth episode of The Last of Us Season 2 was a turning point for Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Isabela Merced’s Dina. The duo was on a hunt for Abby when they landed in serious trouble. Their encounter with WLF soldiers ended with Ellie saving Dina from an Infected.

Advertisement

That’s when Ellie’s immunity was revealed, which came as a shock to Dina. A bite from an Infected usually turns a human into a monster, but when Ellie didn’t, Dina grew suspicious. She held Ramsey’s character at gunpoint throughout the night.

Dina didn’t let her go until Ellie explained her immunity. In another shocking twist, Dina revealed that she was pregnant with Jesse’s baby. After a rollercoaster of emotions, they finally broke down and admitted their feelings for each other.

Kate Herron, who directed the episode, discussed the dynamic between the pair and what it meant for them. “Ellie and Dina are in a space where they’re in constant danger, and there are very rarely moments for these quiet conversations or moments of joy,” she told Deadline.

Herron revealed that she filmed a few different versions of the scene to get the emotional tone just right. She recalled her discussion with Ramsey about their approach to the moment. In one version, Herron suggested that the actor shouldn’t even make eye contact with Merced and should play it shy.

Advertisement

The director shared that everyone involved in the scene knew what they wanted to convey, which is why it felt so authentic. “It’s such an iconic scene,” she added. The episode also explored Jeffrey Wright’s character, Isaac.

It begins with a flashback, revealing the character’s dark history during his days with FEDRA. “I love all the places that the TV show has expanded from the game or taken us down paths we didn’t expect,” Herron said.

The Last of Us Season 2 is now streaming on Max.