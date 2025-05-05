The Devil's Plan Season 2: Release date, time, where and how to watch on OTT, cast, plot and more

Get ready for round two of The Devil’s Plan! Netflix has confirmed that Season 2, titled The Devil’s Plan: Death Room, will drop on May 6, 2025.

This high-stakes survival show is back, this time with even higher risks and tougher games. Hosted by PD Jung Jong Yeon, known for The Genius and The Great Escape, it brings together 14 contestants, from scholars to entertainers, who’ll live and compete for seven intense days. Only one can claim the title of the ultimate title.

Advertisement

Players

The new season introduces 14 contestants: Lee Se Dol, Justin H. Min, Kyuhyun from Super Junior, Kang Ji Young, Yoon So Hee, Seven High, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Hyun Gyu, Choi Hyun Joon, Chuu, Kim Ha Rin, Park Sang Yeon, Son Eun Yoo, and Tino.

Plot:

A group of brilliant minds competes in a high-stakes game of logic, strategy, and deception. In this game, trust is rare, alliances break quickly, and only one will walk away victorious.

Cast:

The lineup is insane this season. We've got Go legend Lee Se Dol, actor Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and others like Kang Ji Young, Yoon So Hee, Seven High, Lee Seung Hyun, and more. These 14 contestants were picked from over 1,000 applicants, and they’re here to bring serious drama.

Release Date:

Mark your calendars: The Devil’s Plan: Death Room hits Netflix on May 6, 2025.

Where To Watch

Netflix

Advertisement

When To Watch

12:30 PM (KST)

1% of Anything actor Ha Seok Jin outsmarted the competition and claimed victory in Netflix’s intense reality game show The Devil’s Plan. Using sharp strategy and cool nerves, he walked away with the grand prize—KRW 250 million, roughly USD 194,000 in winnings.

Jung Jong Yeon, the producer, teases that even small rule changes will flip the game on its head. The prison ward won’t just be a punishment zone but will play into the competition, creating a new layer of “competitive collaboration.”

Things get even more intense with the 'prison' twist from Season 1 expanding into a full 'prison ward.' The trailer shows the darker side of the show.

And the mind games? Expect some sharp moves. Justin H. Min says, “We’re not friends”, and Kim Ha Rin’s reviews on camera, “Have to eliminate them all”, show how cutthroat this season will be.

Advertisement

Ready for a battle of wits, alliances, and high-stakes brain games in The Devil's Plan season 2? This is going to be intense.

ALSO READ: Actor Ha Seok Jin REVEALS what he did with The Devil’s Plan prize money