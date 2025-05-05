Gram Chikitsalay: Did Amol Parashar feel overshadowed by Vinay Pathak during shoot? Actor jokes his scenes felt ‘dull’

Buoyed by the widespread acclaim of Panchayat, The Viral Fever (TVF) returns with a new slice-of-life series titled Gram Chikitsalay set against the backdrop of rural India. Featuring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak in prominent roles, the series explores both emotional depth and light-hearted moments. Recently, Parashar opened up about the concerns while working with Pathak, jokingly adding, "Hope my scenes don't end up looking dull next to his."

According to a statement quoted by The Telegraph India, actor Amol Parashar shared that Vinay Pathak's vibrant and positive energy on the sets of Gram Chikitsalay inspired him to perform at his best.

Parashar described the atmosphere as relaxed and uplifting, noting that such an infectious vibe naturally motivated him to give his all. He referred to the overall experience as "an absolute delight."

Amol Parashar shared that although he hadn't interacted with Vinay Pathak personally before Gram Chikitsalay, he was already familiar with the actor's reputation through mutual colleagues.

Recalling Pathak's stage presence, Parashar mentioned having seen him hold an audience solo for hours. He also joked that after hearing others rave about how entertaining it was to shoot with Vinay sir, he used to quip, "I just hope my scenes don't end up looking dull next to his."

Prime Video has recently released the trailer for Gram Chikitsalay, a drama series produced by TVF and set in the fictional rural village of Bhatkandi.

The narrative follows Dr. Prabhat, a city-bred idealist portrayed by Amol Parashar. He is assigned a nearly non-functional Primary Health Centre in the village and takes it upon himself to revive the facility and make a difference in the community.

Vinay Pathak takes on the role of Dr. Chetak Kumar in the show. While the series ought to deliver plenty of light-hearted entertainment, it also delves into the deeper issue of India's rural healthcare system, drawing attention to the often-overlooked state of village medical facilities.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay is penned by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava. The cast features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles.

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 9, 2025.

