Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hires Famous Jury Consultant As S*x Trafficking Trial Begins; Find Out Who It Is And What's Her Role

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment, rape, and human trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs is set to face the jury on May 5 for his federal trial. The rapper faces the charges of s*xual assault, human tr*fficking, and r*pe filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Ahead of appearing in the court, combs has allegedly brought in his secret trial weapon. The media reports revealed that Linda Moreno, the jury consultant, has joined his team of lawyers ahead of the legal battle.

Moreno will help Combs’ lawyers to profile the jury members that will be present for the hearing on Monday. The highly acclaimed consultant has previously handled various high-profile cases, including the 2005 trial of Sami Al-Arian, where the college professor was convicted on the t*rrorism-related charges.

With Moreno’s presence, the case went on to catch the attention of the nation, and her skills were applauded for breaking down the profile of each of the jury members. While the rapper’s legal team’s action is being examined, the reports suggest that the step taken is completely legal.

Meanwhile, the rapper faces three federal charges for being wrongly involved with women and tr*fficking them in the period of ten years from 2004 to 2014.

Moreover, P. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, also accused the rapper of r*ping and assaulting her when they were dating each other. A clip also surfaced on the internet that showed Combs kicking and dragging Ventura across the lobby of a hotel.

Ahead of the trials, Diddy rejected a plea, which would have given him less prison time if taken and found guilty in the case. Furthermore, the jury selection will be wrapped up by the end of this week, and the hearing of the case will take place from May 12.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

