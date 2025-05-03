Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Sunaina Roshan reveals she and dad Rakesh Roshan cried after Hrithik Roshan was announced as director

Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited superhero film Krrish 4 is making headlines, and for more than just its return to the big screen. The fourth installment of the beloved franchise marks Hrithik’s directorial debut, a fact that has deeply moved his family, especially his sister, Sunaina Roshan.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina shared her emotional reaction upon learning the news and described how it unfolded within the family. She said, "Dad, before announcing it, told me that he's coming down, and I'm like, ‘What?’ I thought something was wrong that he’s coming down. And then he said, ‘I'm announcing Krrish.’ I said, ‘Wow, that's amazing.’ And he goes, ‘Well, your brother is directing it.’ And he started crying, I started crying. And now, you know, my brother’s actually taking dad’s shoes a bit further to direct the movie. And I'm damn sure he'll make a good director because even when he was an assistant director, he used to suggest changes to dad in the scenes."

She further added, "It's still overwhelming for me to think that my brother is now turning a director. I have never seen dad cry, so that was overwhelming too. I had no idea about Hrithik turning director, it was a complete surprise. Dad had tears in his eyes and that’s when I started howling. It was a proud moment that Duggu is turning director, a very proud yet overwhelming moment. And now, he’ll take the legacy forward."



Sunaina’s words reflect the powerful bond shared within the Roshan family. The use of Hrithik’s nickname “Duggu” adds warmth to her tribute, underscoring how personal and significant this step is for all of them. It also speaks to the emotional inheritance of the Krrish franchise, a project that began as a dream between Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik, now evolving into a legacy that continues to grow.

Back in March 2025, Rakesh Roshan officially passed on the director’s baton to Hrithik. Sunaina had also shared her feelings on Instagram, calling Krrish “Papa and Duggu’s dream project” and expressing pride in watching them carry that vision forward.

Adding to the excitement, Pinkvilla reported that Priyanka Chopra is set to return for Krrish 4, reuniting with Hrithik Roshan. The film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.

