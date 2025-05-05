Jenna Ortega and Robert De Niro to Star in David O. Russell’s Pool Hustler Drama Shutout

David O. Russell’s Shutout will bring legendary actor Robert De Niro and Gen Z star Jenna Ortega together on screen! The film is based on a screenplay by Alejandro Adams and is being produced by Russell, RK Films’ Joe Roth, and Jeff Kirschenbaum, as per Variety.

Russell’s renowned works include American Hustle and The Fighter. The two-time Academy Award winner De Niro has a long list of credits. His recent works include the crime documentary The Irishman and the Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon.

As for Ortega, she rose to fame after playing the role of Wednesday in the eponymous Adam Family spinoff series for Netflix. She most recently starred in last year’s blockbuster film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as Winona Ryder’s onscreen daughter.

Shutout will be introduced to international buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Market, per the portal mentioned above. The movie will follow Jake Kejeune (De Niro), one of the last masters of a vanishing craft — the pool hustler.

He has lived a precarious life, depending on the luck of a rolling ball. However, things change after his accidental encounter with Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy of the vanishing game. Her raw talent reignites the fire of a player within Jake, which had long been extinguished.

He grabs the opportunity and mentors Mia to sharpen her skills and make their wins definite. When his knowledge and experience combine with her natural instinct and passion, they make an incomparable team.

They plunge into the ruthless world of the sport. Their success rate increases, so does Mia’s passion and ambition. Now, Jake must confront himself with a tough question. Will his guidance lead her to greatness, or will her greed eclipse everything he taught her?

RK Films’ Joe admitted to the portal on behalf of the studio that they are delighted to have formed a formidable team with De Niro and Russell. “Especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” he added.