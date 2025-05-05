Does Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut have ‘Bengal Tiger’ connection? Designer Sabyasachi drops major hint: SEE PIC
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his much-awaited Met Gala 2025 debut. He was recently spotted arriving in style at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, sparking excitement among fans. There were reports that the actor will be wearing a specially designed outfit by Indian designer Sabyasachi. Adding fuel to the buzz, Sabyasachi has now teased a glimpse on social media, hinting that SRK’s Met Gala look will feature a striking ‘Bengal Tiger’ element.