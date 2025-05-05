Sohail Khan Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Babil Khan Raid 2 Box Office Suhana Khan Babil Khan Instagram Siddhant Chaturvedi Raghav Juyal Babil Khan Ananya Panday Babil Khan Babil Khan clarification

Does Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut have ‘Bengal Tiger’ connection? Designer Sabyasachi drops major hint: SEE PIC

Designer Sabyasachi teases Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 look with a ‘Bengal Tiger’ hint, sparking buzz about a regal, India-inspired outfit. Details inside!

By Sakchi Agarwal
Published on May 05, 2025  |  09:02 AM IST |  3K
Picture Courtesy: Pooja Dadlani Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his much-awaited Met Gala 2025 debut. He was recently spotted arriving in style at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, sparking excitement among fans. There were reports that the actor will be wearing a specially designed outfit by Indian designer Sabyasachi. Adding fuel to the buzz, Sabyasachi has now teased a glimpse on social media, hinting that SRK’s Met Gala look will feature a striking ‘Bengal Tiger’ element.

Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi

Credits: Sabyasachi Instagram story
