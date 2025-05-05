MET Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh is just like most of us, thinking what to wear before every important event

Diljit Dosanjh is more than just an ace actor and singer. He is an exemplary entertainer who often drops hilariously engaging content on his social media. Apart from being a good cook, he is also a style icon who never fails to impress the fashion police. This year, he is going to walk the red carpet of the MET Gala 2025. While the event is just hours away, he is still figuring out what to wear to the mega event.

Advertisement

Till now, it has been well established that Diljit Dosanjh is part of the Indian contingent representing the country at the MET Gala 2025. He has already teased fans by dropping images of the goodies he received from the organizers. Soon after, he shared a post in which he asked fans for suggestions for his outfit. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor asked, “MET Gala. Ki Paiye Fer” (What should I wear?)

See here:

Soon after, the Naina singer dropped a video on his IG Stories, showcasing the invitation addressed to him from the team of the gala. He also flaunted the beautiful tray of desserts that were sent to his hotel room to welcome him. In the clip, the Punjabi singer hilariously said that he has held many wedding cards, but the card that just got delivered, he had been eagerly waiting for it.

The card mentions the name of the honorary chair along with the co-chair of the event. Dosanjh also read a note that mentioned that the use of cell phones and recording devices inside the museum is strictly prohibited throughout the evening. The card also read, “Superfine: Tailoring black style. Monday, The Fifth of May, At half after five o’clock. Dress code: Tailored For You.”

Advertisement

In his funny style, the celebrity also stated that the organizers have been sending champagne to his room in buckets full of ice. But since there’s no one to drink, they are just melting away. Having said that, he admitted that they are being well taken care of.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Stories from NYC:

Apart from him, Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani will also be walking the red carpet of the event.

Whose MET Gala 2025 look are you excited to see? Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will be walking the red carpet of MET Gala 2025. Whose look are you looking forward to seeing? Shah Rukh Khan Kiara Advani Diljit Dosanjh

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra joins pregnant wife Kiara Advani in NYC ahead of her MET Gala debut proving he's man of every woman's dream