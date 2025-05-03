EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan would wake up at 4:35 AM for speech classes, reveals sister Sunaina; ‘When we have an illness…’

Hrithik Roshan has been quite open about his stammering issue. In the past, he has revealed that he was teased by his schoolmates. He had mentioned that daily speech therapy helped him. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan shared that the actor would wake up at 4:35 AM for his speech classes. She added that their family came together during tough times like facing an illness.

In an exclusive Home Tour segment with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan was asked if Hrithik Roshan was bullied in his childhood because of his stammering issue. In response, she said, “Yeah he did.”

Regarding standing up for her brother, Sunaina stated, “I was too young to do that. I got married at a very young age. He was an introvert and I was an extrovert.”

Recognizing Hrithik’s efforts to overcome his problem, she shared, “But he did a lot to stop stuttering and hats off to him. I remember he would wake up at 4:35, do his speech classes and slowly come out of it.”

Talking about the family members’ support for each other, Sunaina added, “A lot of people, I’m not talking about illnesses, but when there are happy times they're all there together enjoying. But for us when we have an illness issue we come together as a family, we support each other and we come out of it.”

During the same conversation, Sunaina Roshan also opened up about her bond with her brother Hrithik Roshan. She said that despite being younger than her, he always acted like an elder brother to her.

Sunaina shared, “My brother's always been the elder brother to me. He’s never treated me like an elder sister. He's always been the elder brother to me. Very protective. Now now of course but earlier very. That's what brothers are.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of War 2 in August 2025. He is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4.

