5 Celebrities who bedazzled MET Gala covered in 80,000-plus Swarovski crystals

Swarovski made its groundbreaking debut in the 2024 MET Gala and stole the spotlight with its glimmer, shimmer, and opulence. Celebrities embraced not only Swarovski jewelry but also its couture, with some of them drenched in dazzling crystals from head to toe.

Embodying the starry night, below are all the celebrities who wrapped themselves in the gem brand’s gleaming glitter, shining brighter than a diamond:

Advertisement

1. Camila Cabello

Looking breathtakingly ravishing, Camilla Cabello adorned a body-hugging golden gown to the MET Gala. Astonishingly, the bodycon was made with over 2,50,000 Swarovski crystals and weighed 6 kg. The Havana singer, who made the headlines for her ice-block purse at the event, wore the Swarovski-coded dress, which took around 450 hours to create.

2. Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk took the sheer dressing trend up a notch with a transparent net dress fully embellished with Swarovski crystals. For the MET Gala 2024, the Russian model wore a scoop-neck tank dress encrusted with 84,000 crystals. It took six artisans and over 200 hours to create this dazzling sartorial masterpiece.

3. Anok Yai

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Anok Yai embodied the cosmos for her MET Gala 2024 look. The model graced the event’s iconic stairs, covered in 98,000 Swarovski gems from head to toe, even arms. And it wasn’t enough, the star complemented her blue ombre-shaded and gem-studded jumpsuit with the brand’s statement earrings, neckpiece, and a ring.

Advertisement

4. Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss was one of the few MET Gala 2024 participants who truly stuck to the event’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The American model wore a body-cinching dress infused with a total of 2,40,500 crystals. Her cherry-blossom-inspired dress boasted 3D floral appliques and gem-studded branches reaching and tying around her neck, making it a phantasmagorical magnum opus. Kloss’s dress took a staggering 1,600 hours to create by five artisans.

5. Imaan Hammam

Forget shining like the sun; Imaan Hammam became the sun, picking it as her nature inspiration to honor the MET Gala 2024 theme. With a breathtaking juxtaposition of satin and gems, Hammam’s two-piece Swarovski couture was arduously handcrafted with 133,450 crystals over the course of two months.

Swarovski's debut at the 2024 MET Gala was nothing short of spectacular. With many celebrities making headlines in the brand’s couture last year, we highly anticipate Swarovski’s greater comeback in the 2025 MET Gala. However, how the designer infuses Swarovski’s sparkle in the current year’s polished tailoring theme will be a challenge worth witnessing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 weirdest Met Gala looks we have ever witnessed