Cher's Friends Urge Singer to Dump Boyfriend Alexander Edwards After Coachella Flirting Scandal: Report

Cher is reportedly done with her much younger beau, Alexander A.E. Edwards. RadarOnline.com revealed that the singer's friends are urging her to break up with the rapper after a camera allegedly caught him flirting with someone else.

Edwards, 39, flew solo to attend the 2025 Coachella and spanked breakup rumors. However, Cher, 78, immediately shut down the rumors. Her rep denied any trouble in their relationship and the rapper's alleged flirting.

The rep also claimed that the Strong Enough singer's friends have been supportive of her relationship. However, an insider told the outlet that some of her friends don't understand what she sees in the rapper.

"If he was treating her well, it would be one thing, but he's not even doing that," the source added. "Folks in her inner circle are begging her to get some self-esteem and dump him." The source alleged the superstar is hung up on their massive age difference.

The insider claims that the rapper has convinced her that he's doing her a favor by being with her despite the age difference. "He acts like he's this huge prize simply because he's younger," the source added.

They ignited their romance in November 2022 after meeting at the Paris Fashion Week. They briefly split in 2023, got back together in September, and appear to be going strong. However, the source claimed that Cher's pals have been strongly opposing their union.

They don't care about the age difference, but don't want the singer to be dating him. They gave him a "chance" and believe the Grammy winner deserves to be with someone better. "If she really wants another guy who's half her age, she can go ahead and find a new boy toy at the snap of her fingers," the source added.

They believe the pictures of the rapper hanging out with pretty models at Coachella were a wake-up call for Cher.