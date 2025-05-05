Lady Gaga: Everything We Know About Bomb Threat at Record-Breaking Free Brazil Concert With 2.5 Million Attendees

Lady Gaga might have broken a record by pulling a crowd of 2.5 million, but the venue she performed at was not safe at all. Following the hit concert of her Mayhem tour performed in Brazil, the city police revealed that they thwarted a planned bombing at the event. In a statement released by the officials to the media, it was stated that the explosive was planted by the hate group wanting to attack nearly 2 million attendees, including tourists and children.

Advertisement

The Brazilian PD named the notorious act Operation Fake Monster and revealed that a group of people, including the teens, were to carry out the attack with the explosive they took with them and the molotov cocktail that could have caused severe damage.

According to their statement, the authorities have arrested the leader of the group for the illegal possession of firearms. A teenager was also arrested in connection with the potential attack that was to take place at Gaga’s concert.

The statement read, “The operation was launched to neutralize the digital behavior that was being coordinated, with potential risk to the public at the event, without any impact on attendees.” It further stated, “The work was carried out discreetly and precisely, avoiding panic or distortion of information among the population.”

Moreover, on the night of the concert, the military of Rio de Janeiro also mentioned online that they had seized 200 sharp objects at the search points installed at the concert venue.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the end of Lady Gaga’s performance, the institute wrote, “The mega show of @ladygaga in Copacabana has ended successfully! #PMERJ was present with reinforced staff and strategic actions to guarantee the safety of the public from start to finish. We remain firm in the mission of #ServireProteger.”

As for the musician, the Joker: Folie à Deux star broke Madonna’s record by performing for a crowd of more than 2 million.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Beats THIS Record of Madonna to Attract 2.5 Million Fans at Free Brazil Concert on Copacabana Beach