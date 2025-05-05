Diddy Tells Judge He’s ‘Nervous’ as Jury Selection in S*x Trafficking Trial Begins in New York

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs ditched his prison uniform on Monday morning as he returned to a Manhattan courthouse in a blue sweater, white t-shirt, and glasses. He sat with his legal team in the front as more than 150 potential jurors were interviewed for the final panel of 12 jurors and six alternates.

After answering an extensive questionnaire, potential jurors were brought into the courtroom one by one to go over their responses and assess conflicts of interest, as well as their knowledge of the hip-hop industry. The judge initially brought in the first batch of 50 potential jurors and began the selection process.

Midway through the process, Diddy's legal team requested a bathroom break. When the judge asked the legal team if they could carry on with the process, Diddy put up his hand and said, "I'm sorry, your honor, I'm a little nervous today."

Meanwhile, potential jurors were asked if they had any history with s*xual assault or other trauma and if they could be impartial in the trial. They were also asked if they had heard about the case on the news and whether they had seen the viral Cassie Ventura video.

At the start of the jury selection process, Judge Arun Subramanian said, "The list of people and places is so long, I thought it was an appendix to Lord of the Rings." He also told the courtroom that the trial could go on for nearly eight weeks after the opening statements are read by the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District and Diddy's legal team on May 12.

Diddy is facing multiple charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purpose of pr*stitution with allegations that he d*ugged and coerced women into prolonged s*xual activities in his so-called "freak-offs" parties. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

Diddy has denied all allegations, alleging that all said s*xual encounters were consensual. He also rejected a plea deal from the government prosecutors.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

