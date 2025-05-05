Sidharth Malhotra joins pregnant wife Kiara Advani in NYC ahead of her MET Gala debut proving he's man of every woman's dream

Several Bollywood stars are prepping to be part of the coveted fashion event, the MET Gala, on the first Monday of May 2025. Among them is actress Kiara Advani, who will be making her debut at the star-studded fundraiser, among other celebs. While she is in New York City, gearing up to walk the red carpet, her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, has also joined her, making sure his pregnant wife is safe.

Advertisement

On April 4, 2025, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories, giving his fans a peek at his day in NYC. While his pregnant wife Kiara Advani is busy taking care of the last-minute fittings, makeup, and everything in between to prep for her MET Gala 2025 debut, the Yodha star is utilizing his time hitting the gym and hydrating himself.

In the first image, Sid can be seen teasing his fans with a gorgeous view of New York City from his video. With a drink in one hand, he penned, “Gym time #hydrate.” In the following clip, he showcased what his leg day looks like.

Sidharth Malhotra hits the gym at New York City:

Kiara has already touched down in NYC and made her fans excited by dropping the first pic from the fashion event. The event is special for the Shershaah actress for two big reasons. Firstly, this is the first time she will be representing India at the global platform, and the second reason is that she will be walking the carpet with a baby bump. Obviously, everyone is waiting for the event to kickstart on May 5, 2025, so they can finally see her pictures from the event.

Advertisement

Apart from Advani, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, will also be making heads turn at the event. SRK has also touched down in NYC, ahead of the mega event. If reports are to be believed, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star will be wearing an ensemble by Indian celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Another Indian celebrity who is all set to walk the red carpet of the MET Gala this year is ace singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: After Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, another Indian star confirms MET Gala debut; can you guess who it is?