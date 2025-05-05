Park Ji Hu, Lee Seung Hyub's Spring of Youth Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Upcoming musical romance drama Spring of Youth stars Park Ji Hu, Ha Yoo Joon and Lee Seung Hyub in lead roles. The series follows talented university students navigating love, jealousy, and growth as they bond while preparing for their pop band performances. This charming coming-of-age drama promises a delightful mix of heartwarming romance and laughter pangs. Read to know its plot and release schedule.

Advertisement

Spring of Youth centers around Sa Gye (played by Namib's Ha Yoo Joon), a K-pop idol of the group The Crown, who is forced to go into a hiatus after getting embroiled in a controversy. Following that, he enrolls at Hanju University, where he reignited his passion for music by forming a band with his newfound friends. They are Kim Bom (All of Us Are Dead's Park Ji Hu), a talented musician with a tragic past, and Seo Tae Yang (Lovely Runner's Lee Seung Hyub), a guitar prodigy and medical student.

The drama will premiere on Viki on May 6 at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST/9:40 AM EST). The subsequent 9 episodes will be released every Wednesday until July 2. South Korean viewers can also watch it on the exclusive OTT site Wavve. Spring of Youth is a warm and light-hearted drama about cheerful and energetic youth, just like its title suggests. The drama features the classic K-drama trope of a love triangle, with Sa Gye falling for Kim Bom as they help each other overcome their past traumas.

Advertisement

He will find a close friend and love rival in the same person—Seo Tae Yang. Among the prominent supporting cast, we have Bae Gyu Ri playing Kim Bom's cousin and Kim Sun Min starring as drummer Kong Jin Gu. The series will also feature interesting cameos of Rowoon, Jung Hae In, ILLIT's Wonhee and Lee Hong Ki. The latter will probably take on the role of a doctor. Popular child actor Moo Woo Jin will play the childhood version of Sa Gye.

The series is directed by Kim Sung Yong and written by Kim Min Cheol, with production by Studio S, FNC Story and Monster Union.

Are you excited for Spring of Youth? Spring of Youth is a heartwarming drama about a K-pop idol, who forms a band in his university and falls for a talented bandmate. Let us know if you are looking forward to its release. Yes Absolutely yes No Maybe

ALSO READ: K-dramas and K-content on OTT this week, May 5 to 11: Park Ji Hu's Spring of Youth, Chuu's The Devil’s Plan: Death Room and more