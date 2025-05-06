Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his ‘princess’ Maryam Ameerah Salmaan’s 8th birthday, poses alongside wife and daughter

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the birthday of his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan as she turned eight on May 5, 2025. As the actor celebrated his little girl’s big day, he took to his social media handle to pen a note of love, posing alongside his wife, Amaal.

Sharing the same, the actor penned, “Wishing our princess the happiest birthday !! Grateful for you everyday angel Marie.”

Advertisement

See the post here:

Dulquer Salmaan has always been quite expressive about the bond he shares with his baby girl. The KOK actor never misses out on showcasing his love; this time, he has done the same with her baby girl’s birthday celebration.

Talking about Dulquer Salmaan, the actor had recently made headlines after he announced his subsequent movie, returning to Malayalam cinema. The actor is next set to appear in RDX director Nahas Hidayath’s upcoming venture titled I’m Game.

The team of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer had started a shooting schedule in Trivandrum, Kerala, a few days ago. The makers themselves announced the same after a lamp lighting ceremony was conducted.

Sharing the same, the makers penned, “At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film, I’m Game! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule!”

Advertisement

See the post here:

Per reports, Dulquer Salmaan will not be part of this schedule and will only join the shoot later. However, the makers have announced that the stylish actioner would have actors like Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kathir, Kill fame Parth Tiwari, and more in key roles. Moreover, the action choreographer duo AnbArivu is also part of the team.

Moving ahead, Dulquer Salmaan was lastly seen playing the lead role in Venky Atluri's directorial Lucky Baskhar. The financial crime drama featured the tale of Baskhar, a bank employee who is struggling to make ends meet in his life.

However, with rising struggles, the man decides to be involved in scams, and how he manages to do the same sets up the rest of the story. Furthermore, DQ also has films like Kaantha and Akasam Lo Oka Tara in his pipeline.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay pays his final respects to Goundamani’s wife Shanti, who passed away due to illness