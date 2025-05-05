Thug Life OTT release: Here's where you can watch Kamal Haasan, STR and Trisha's action film online after theatrical run

Thug Life is an upcoming Tamil action drama set to release in theaters on June 5, 2025. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and several others. Although the movie is yet to hit cinemas, details about its OTT release have already been revealed.

Where to watch Thug Life

Thug Life will start streaming on Netflix following its theatrical run. The makers announced the same on Netflix’s official social media handle. The post on X read, “The Vinveli Naayagan is back—and how?! Thug Life is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!"

Official teaser and plot of Thug Life

The story of Thug Life is set in a world dominated by crime and power. Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a mysterious and powerful man who operates deep within this criminal underworld.

The teaser shows him introducing the term "yakuza," linking his character to global gangster culture. His appearance in a martial arts-inspired outfit hints at high-octane action scenes and a blend of different influences. The film promises a gripping journey through violence, loyalty, and identity. With Mani Ratnam at the helm, Thug Life explores the life of a feared figure navigating a brutal world shaped by gangsters.

Cast and crew of Thug Life

Thug Life is a Mani Ratnam directorial. The movie brings together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Ashok Selvan. The supporting cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, and others.

The film boasts cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and is edited by veteran Sreekar Prasad. Action sequences are choreographed by the acclaimed duo Anbariv, while Sharmishta Roy handles the production design. The choreography is by Kruti Mahesh Midya. Backed by the legendary music of A.R. Rahman, Thug Life promises to be a grand cinematic experience.

