Thalapathy Vijay pays his final respects to Goundamani’s wife Shanti, who passed away due to illness

Veteran Tamil comedian Goundamani's wife, Shanti, passed away on May 5, 2025. As the cinema industry mourned along with the actor, Thalapathy Vijay came in person to offer them his final respects and condolences.

The Tamil superstar was seen arriving at Goundamani’s residence, where his wife’s body had been placed for the last rites. Embracing the veteran actor, Vijay’s pictures have gone viral on the internet.

Goundamani’s wife, Shanti, had been admitted to a hospital two days ago after she was suffering from a medical illness. It was on Monday morning that the actor’s wife was declared dead, leaving behind her husband and two daughters.

Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay, veteran actor and a close companion of Goundamani, the comedian Senthil also paid his final respects. Moreover, Sathyaraj spoke to the media and affectionately called the deceased a sister to him.

For those unaware, actor Goundamani is a famous comedian in Tamil cinema who started off his career in the 1960s. Over the years, the actor, his slapstick comedy, and Senthil are still considered an integral part of Tamil pop culture.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the lead role for The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, was an action drama featuring the actor in dual roles.

The GOAT presented the tale of Gandhi, a former leader of an anti-terrorist organization carrying out covert operations. While on a mission, he loses his son and presumes him to be dead; however, years later, the son manages to return, but is undoubtedly more than what meets the eye.

With Vijay as the dual lead, the movie had actors Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, and many more in key roles. Moving ahead, the superstar will be next appearing in the movie Jana Nayagan.

The upcoming cinematic venture is touted to be a political action drama with Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads. The film, slated to release on January 9, 2026, is said to be the actor’s final movie ahead of shifting his focus to politics.

