Met Gala 2025: Is Shah Rukh Khan wearing Sabyasachi’s diamond studded Bengal Tiger bracelet in 18k gold with 30.32 carats of rubellite?
Indian celebs Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be attending Met Gala 2025.
We are just a few hours away from seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan walking the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. The stage is set for the biggest fashion night, but there’s a lot of curiosity around SRK’s Sabyasachi outfit and what’s more in store for fans. While everything about his outfit has been kept under wraps, the chances are high that King Khan might wear Sabyasachi’s diamond-studded Bengal Tiger bracelet made in 18k gold.
On the morning of May 5, Sabyasachi teased "King Khan Bengal Tiger" on his Instagram, and now, there is a lot of excitement around it. Going by the designer’s biggest launch of the season, the Jawan actor might wear a giant, super expensive bracelet. It will be covered in 30.32 carats of rubellite and over 138 carats of tourmalines, rubies, and rhodolites.
Every gem is enhanced by the use of old mine-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds, ensuring exceptional sparkle. Check out Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest video of the bracelet. It is all things luxurious, royal, and perfect to go with Shah Rukh Khan's larger-than-life personality.
Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2025 will go live tonight, Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet will witness celebs from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).
Talking about India (IST), it will start at 3:30 AM on May 6, 2025.
This year's Met Gala is themed ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, to celebrate the artistry of Black menswear and dandyism. It’s about looking your best self and owning the space like announcing you've arrived!
ALSO READ: Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2024 look in a Rahul Mishra outfit took over 10,000 hours to complete and was styled with parrot earrings