EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Deepika Padukone is on a roll. Just a week back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actress has signed on as the female lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the Siddharth Anand-directed King. The actress is expected to start shooting for King in the month of October. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone has officially signed on for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film with Prabhas titled Spirit.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was keen to have Deepika Padukone on board Spirit since inception. “Initially, Spirit was to begin by the end of 2024 and hence, Deepika had turned down the offer, as the timelines were not matching due to her pregnancy. However, with a delay in schedule, Vanga went back to Deepika with a revised shooting timeline, and the actress has now agreed to come on board Spirit,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that it’s a meaty part of Deepika. “It’s the most well-written female part in the world of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deepika was surprised with the nuances in not just the script, but also her character. She has loved the part, and is excited to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time,” the source added. Spirit will mark the reunion of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas after KALKI: 2898AD. Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Advertisement

“Deepika has packed her dates till the end of 2026. Apart from King and Spirit, she is in conversation for another mega-budget feature film, but is yet to sign the dotted lines,” the source shared. We hear that Spirit is also in the process of undergoing a major change in star-cast. “So far, the two leads of Spirit are locked – Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. There is a change in other cast members – ranging from the antagonist duo, to some other key members. More updates on the cast is awaited,” the source concluded.

As per the present plans, Spirit is scheduled to go on floors in October 2025, and is looking at a release in the first half of 2027. Apart from Spirit, King and another mega-budget feature film, Deepika has Kalki 2 and Pathaan 2 lined up to go on floors in the end of 2026/early-2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone locked for King with Shah Rukh Khan; Filming begins on May 18