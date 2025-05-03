Bigg Boss 17: When Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande's aggressive fight grabbed eyeballs; WATCH

Bigg Boss 17, the controversial reality show, made headlines for several reasons. The two popular couples of the telly world, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, were a part of the season. These two pairs remained cordial with each other in the first week. However, their relationship soon turned very sour and still remains bitter. In one of the episodes, Aishwarya and Ankita's wild, aggressive fight grabbed eyeballs and shocked viewers.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expressed their frustration over Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma after they had nominated them. Vicky had questioned Aishwarya for nominating him. Aishwarya then sternly told him to focus on their game and not to expect anything. Meanwhile, Ankita asked Neil the reason for nominating her, as she was good to Aishwarya. During this, Neil and Ankita locked horns and started shouting at each other.

Watch video of Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande's fight here-

Neil removed his jacket and angrily and Ankita smiled during this argument, which left Aishwarya in rage. Aishwarya Sharma then called out Ankita for laughing and called her 'chudail'. Ankita and Aishwarya then charged at each other. Ankita also called Aishwarya 'chudail'. Vicky and Aishwarya then argued, and the latter called him 'k*tta'. While Aishwarya lost her cool, Neil was seen consoling her.

While this is just a glimpse of their argument, these two couples constantly locked horns during the entire show. This rivalry continued even after the show as these two duos were never seen together and admitted not liking each other.

For the uninformed, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma were a part of Smart Jodi before they participated in Bigg Boss 17.

Amidst these four, Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 17. However, Munawar Faruqii won the show and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

