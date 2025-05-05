Ananya Panday Vs Khushi Kapoor fashion face-off: Who wore date night red outfit better?

In the pursuit of embracing trends, many celebrities fall into the grips of wearing similar outfits time and again. Although there is no way out, fashion aspirants do enjoy the privilege of getting different styling inspirations for similar outfits through celebrity fashion face-offs.

This instance followed suit as Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor ended up donning similar romantified all-red outfits for their love-filled movie promo looks. However, the way these divas styled the glamorous red ensembles is personalized enough to serve you with apt “This or That” styling notes. So, let’s dive straight in!

Ananya Panday

Sporting a rose-coded all-red attire, Ananya Panday exuded French-chic vibes for her Call Me Bae promo look. The actress wore a dramatic two-piece ensemble, looking every inch ravishing. The vivid red outfit featured a corset-style structured top, revealing hints of a boned bodice. The strapless off-shoulder neckline complemented the romantic theme of her fit.

Ananya wore a matching skirt with her corset top. The miniskirt in luscious satin fabric graced Panday’s thighs, boasting an uneven hemline cinched into a huge rose appliqué. The back of the skirt had a different vibe as the long fabric with a train added a whimsical vibe to her outfit.

The CTRL actress accessorized her outfit with a matching rose choker and heart-shaped dangling earrings.

Khushi Kapoor

One thing is clear—Khushi Kapoor loves Manish Malhotra, and MM loves her back. The diva often styles the Indian label’s sartorial pieces, including her all-red pre-draped satin saree. Yes, that’s a contemporary saree. Sridevi’s younger daughter donned a deep red six-yard drape for the Loveyapa promotions.

Like Ananya, she also wore a sweetheart neckline strapless corset top, but instead of roses, it featured embellished heart appliques, from where the Palla emerged. The Nadaaniyan actress’s pleated part of the drape featured a surreal flared skirt, adding desi princess vibes to her flair.

Making her outfit ‘Extra’, Kapoor carried an embellished heart-shaped bag to complement her love-themed promo look. She adored a dainty necklace and diamond drop earrings to complete her look with hints of sparkle.

So, Ananya’s rose-embed all-red attire or Khushi’s heart-stirring pre-draped saree, which one would you choose as your ultimate romantic date night fit?

