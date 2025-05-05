Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh as Dada Bhai, is performing very well at the box office. The thriller drama revolving around an IT raid has impressed the audience, and that's what is driving its business at the box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. Of this, a major chunk of around Rs 86 crore gross (Rs 71 crore net) came from the domestic markets, while the international territories contributed around Rs 14 crore in the first four days of its run.

Advertisement

The movie has taken a slow start overseas but picked up well over the weekend and put up a decent total. The Ajay Devgn vs Riteish Deshmukh face-off witnessed a slightly lower business overseas than its first part, Raid; however, it managed to witness significant growth in various territories.

For the unversed, Raid 2 released on Thursday, skipping a regular Friday release. That gave it leverage for a four-day-long weekend. The first three-day cume of Raid 2 in India is around Rs 72 crore gross, the Seventh highest opening weekend (first 3 days) for Ajay Devgn. The top spot belongs to Singham Again (Rs 176 crore), followed by Golmaal Again (Rs 134 crore).

It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. Its weekday hold will determine what the lifetime cume of Raid 2 could be.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: After Raid 2's definite success, can Riteish Deshmukh deliver another HIT with Housefull 5?