Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Top Wins: When Life Gives You Tangerines triumphs over Lovely Runner, Ju Ji Hoon and Jeon Do Yeon grab big nods

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards lit up the night as Korea’s brightest stars came together to celebrate a year of remarkable storytelling, unforgettable performances, and creative brilliance across film, television, and theatre.

Amid the elegance and excitement, this year’s top honors were revealed, crowning the standout actors and actresses in both film and drama. Not just glitz and glamour, this award ceremony is considered one of the prestigious awards in South Korea. With fierce competition and an exceptional list of nominees, only the very best emerged victorious.

Here’s a look at the nominees—and who ultimately took home the Baeksang trophy.

Taking home the top honors in 2025:

Best Actor (Broadcast): Ju Ji Hoon

Best Actress (Broadcast): Kim Tae Ri

Best Actor (Film): Cho Jung Seok

Best Actress (Film): Jeon Do Yeon

Film Daesang Winner For 2025: Harbin

Daesang 2025 Winner for Broadcasting: Culinary Class Wars

Best Drama 2025: When Life Gives You Tangerines

Cho Jung Seok won the award for Best Actor in Film

And the nominees are:

Kim Jeong Jin of "Doubt"

Heo Nam Jun "Your Honor"

Choo Young Woo of "The Tale of Lady Ok"

Cha Woo Min of "Study Group"

Song Geon Hee of "Lovely Runner"

Jeon Do Yeon wins Best Female Actor (Film)

Best Female Actor (Film) and nominees are:

Cho Yeo Jeong for "Hidden Face"

Kim Kum Soon for "Jeong-sun"

Jeon Do Yeon for "Revolver"

Kim Go Eun for "Love in the Big City"

Song Hye Kyo for "The Priests 2: Dark Nuns"

Ju Ji Hoon Wins Best Male Actor

Best Male Actor (Broadcast) and nominees are:

Park Bo Gum for "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Ju Ji Hoon for "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call"

Lee Jun Hyuk for "Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard"

Han Seok Kyu for "Doubt"

Byeon Woo Seok for "Lovely Runner

Kim Tae Ri wins Best Female Actor

Best Female Actor (Broadcast) and nominees are:

IU for "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Kim Tae Ri for "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born"

Go Min Si for "The Frog"

Kim Hye Yoon for "Lovely Runner"

When Life Gives You Tangerines wins Best Drama

Best Drama and nominees are:

Netflix's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Netflix's "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call"

MBC's "Doubt"

JTBC's "The Tale of Lady Ok"

tvN's "Lovely Runner"

Harbin wins Best Film

Best Film

"Harbin"

"Uprising"

"House of the Seasons"

"Revolver"

"Love in the Big City"

These winners are now part of an exclusive club of trailblazers, recognized not just for fame but for their raw talent, depth, and impact on the entertainment scene.

Every win at the awards is more than just a personal milestone. The 61st Baeksang ceremony keeps spotlighting those who break the boundaries, daring to push boundaries and leaving audiences in awe.

As this incredible year wraps up, the power and prestige of the awards continue to rise, solidifying their status as the ultimate symbol of excellence in entertainment.

