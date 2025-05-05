Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon clinch Popularity Award at Baeksang Arts Awards

61st Baeksang Arts Awards, fan-favorite duo from Lovely Runners- Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon took home the Popularity Award for 2025.

Their on-screen chemistry and emotional performances in Lovely Runner captured hearts and created waves across social media, with fans rallying in massive numbers to cast their votes.

The Popularity Award, one of the few categories determined entirely by public voting, highlighted how deeply these two stars connected with viewers.

Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok, who played the charming yet tragic idol Ryu Sun Jae, thanked fans for their support, while Kim Hye Yoon, known for her heartfelt portrayal of time-travelling Im Sol, expressed her gratitude for being part of a story.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Byeon Woo Seok expressed deep gratitude, saying, "Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to express your support in your busy, everyday lives. I know that I wouldn't be here without you."

Reflecting on his role, he shared that the most touching feedback was that his performance had comforted people: "I will always try to bring a little bit of comfort to people's lives," he added, also giving a warm birthday shout-out to his agency's CEO.

Kim Hye Yoon charmed the audience with her warmth and sincerity, saying, "This trophy is very heavy—probably as heavy as the love of my fans." She went on to say, "You've always supported me. I hope we get to be together for a long time. I’ll always try as hard as the love you give me."

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, one of the iconic reel life pairs at the Baeksang Awards.

ALSO READ: Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok, Ju Ji Hoon, Han Suk Kyu, and more compete for Best Actor; who’s your favorite?