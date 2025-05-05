Squid Game Season 3: Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon and more confirm May 6 teaser release date

Netflix is ramping up excitement for Squid Game Season 3 with a surprise teaser reveal set for tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6. This surprise teaser is coming ahead of the official full trailer debut expected later this month. The announcement was made through the platform’s official social media channels. It caught fans off guard and sparked renewed anticipation for the final installment of the hit South Korean survival thriller.

Advertisement

The third season, which premieres globally on June 27, is being billed as the grand conclusion of the main storyline. It will return with familiar faces, including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, among others. Season 2 ended on a tense cliffhanger, and Season 3 is expected to continue the narrative directly from that point. It will dive straight back into the high-stakes world of deadly games, betrayals, and moral dilemmas. With the stakes now higher than ever, viewers are bracing for a finale packed with emotional weight and psychological twists.

Netflix has remained largely tight-lipped about specific plot details. However, fans were left buzzing after a post-credit scene in Season 2 introduced Chul Su, a male counterpart to the eerie Young Hee doll from the now-iconic Red Light, Green Light game. His brief but chilling appearance hinted at more dangerous and complex games to come in the final season. The teaser is expected to offer the first real glimpse at how Chul Su fits into the story and what horrors lie ahead for the returning contestants.

Advertisement

Despite the series officially concluding with its third season, Squid Game may not be disappearing from Netflix screens entirely. Reports have surfaced suggesting that the streaming giant is actively exploring spin-off projects set within the same dystopian universe. Earlier this year, creator and director Hwang Dong Hyuk addressed the possibility of expanding the franchise through side stories or character-focused plot. While he expressed interest in the idea, he also stated that he has not yet confirmed his involvement in any future extensions of the series.

Since its debut, Squid Game has become a cultural juggernaut, from breaking global streaming records to influencing Halloween costumes. With Season 3 marking the end of the original saga, the upcoming teaser is likely the beginning of a major promotional push that will carry fans into the heart of the story’s conclusion.

How excited are you for Squid Game Season 3? The final season of the global hit Squid Game is almost here! With the first teaser dropping on May 5 and the full premiere set for June 27, fans are gearing up for one last round of deadly games. Tell us how you feel about the return of Gi Hun, new dangers, and the final showdown! I’ve been waiting for this since Season 2 ended. Curious to see where the story goes next. I’ll check it out, but not in a rush. Lost interest after earlier seasons.

ALSO READ: Squid Game 2's Kang Ha Neul REVEALS reason for not dating fellow K-drama actors: 'I'm more curious...'