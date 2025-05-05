Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: IU's Aesun reunites with When Life Gives You Tangerines daughter at the 61st ceremony
IU reunites with her When Life Gives You Tangerines daughter, Shin Chae Rin, at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025, check the video here.
One of the most heartwarming moments at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards came not from the stage, but from a touching reunion on the red carpet. Singer and actress IU, who captivated audiences with her role as Oh Ae Sun in the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, reunited with her young co-star, Shin Chae Rin, who played her daughter in the series.
The emotional drama, which aired this year, explored themes of resilience, sacrifice, and love between a mother and her child. IU’s portrayal of Ae Sun made the series praise worthy.
At the Baeksang ceremony, the pair’s reunion sparked nostalgia among fans and quickly made waves on social media. IU, dressed in an elegant gown, shared a love sign with Shin Chae Rin, who looked equally radiant in a white gown. Their bond, clearly still strong off-screen, reminded many why When Life Gives You Tangerines left such a lasting impact.
While the night was filled with high fashion, major wins, and star power, this quiet, heartfelt moment between co-stars stood out—proof that some performances stay with us long after the cameras stop rolling.
When Life Gives You Tangerines is a heartfelt look back at the youthful days of our parents and grandparents. It brings together a mother’s quiet dreams, a father’s silent strength, a grandmother’s bold spirit, and a grandfather’s gentle romance. A drama full of love, reality and living the present moment.
At the center is Oh Ae Sun (Played by IU) —a bright, spirited girl full of contradictions. She's bold enough to push back against the world, yet uncertain every time she does.
Then there’s Gwan Sik (Played By Park Bo Gum), quiet and hardworking, a steady presence in Ae Sun’s chaotic world. Romance doesn’t come easily to him, but his love for Ae Sun is unwavering. He’s not flashy, not loud—just someone who loves with his whole heart, silently and completely, from the very beginning.
