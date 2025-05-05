J-Hope is ready for BTS to come to India; watch as singer reacts to fans' wish to hear Mona Lisa live

BTS’ J-Hope is once again proving why he’s not just a global icon but also a fan favorite when it comes to heartwarming interactions. In a recent video that’s now trending across Indian social media platforms, J-Hope’s reaction to fans expressing their wish to hear “Mona Lisa” live, especially in India. This particular clip has desi ARMY buzzing with excitement.

During a recent livestream on Weverse, BTS' J-Hope read out several fan comments, one of which expressed a heartfelt desire to see BTS perform in India, with a special mention of his solo track “Mona Lisa.”

The moment he saw the message, his face lit up with a signature grin. “India? Oh, why not?” he said, clearly touched by the love coming from the subcontinent.

J-Hope is currently on his World Tour for HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025, and his mention of visiting India has excited Indian ARMYs.

Mona Lisa, his latest solo release, has become a favorite for its lively style and energy, making it a perfect track for a live performance.

Though there’s no official confirmation from BigHit Music about a BTS tour in India yet, J-Hope’s comment has sparked a lot of excitement. It’s clear he’s considering India, and fans are more hopeful than ever.

Could Mona Lisa be the song that brings BTS to Indian stages? One thing is certain: BTS' J-Hope is ready. The question is, are we?

As part of South Korea’s mandatory military service, BTS members Jin and J-Hope have already completed their enlistment and returned to civilian life. Now, the remaining five members—RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga—are preparing to finish their service in June 2025.

RM and V are scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. Suga, who has been serving in an alternative role due to a past injury, will be the last to complete his duties and officially return to civilian life shortly after.

Their return comes just ahead of the ARMY anniversary, making the reunion even more meaningful for fans around the world. With all seven members soon to be back, excitement is building for what lies ahead in BTS’ next chapter.

