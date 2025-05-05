Marco actor Unni Mukundan turns director, debuting with a superhero movie: see PIC

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been on a roll ever since his movie Marco turned out to be a massive hit. Now, the actor is all set to don a new responsibility as he becomes a director.

In a new post on his social media handle, Unni Mukundan announced his entry into the foray of helming a film and confirmed it would be a superhero movie. Sharing the announcement, the actor posed in front of his large collection of action figures and penned:

Advertisement

“The kid in me grew up believing in legends. Drawn to stories of courage, sacrifice, and magic. I found my heroes not just in books, movies, folk stories, tiny action figures but also in my dreams. Growing up in the era of superheroes, often dismissed as mythical, make-believe, or too far-fetched. I ended up being a thorough day dreamer.”

“For me these SuperHeroes were hope in motion. They made me feel Heroic. Their act of heroism mirrored in my dreams. That kid, never really grew up.

And more importantly, he never gave up dreaming. Today, he takes a quiet, proud step forward, to tell a story, he’s carried in his heart for years. Yep, I’m directing my first feature film. A superhero story. One that’s my own,” the actor added.

Continuing his words, Unni Mukundan highlighted how his dream was built with love, wonder, and everything that once made him look up at the sky and believe. The film is said to be co-bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan with Aadu director Midhun Manuel Thomas penning the screenplay.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the actor added that the film will begin production only by next year as the pre-production is still underway. He apparently has a Telugu commitment in his arsenal right now.

See the post:

Coming to Unni Mukundan’s work front, the actor was last seen in the film Marco. The neo-noir action thriller written and directed by Haneef Adeni is a spin-off of his own movie Mikhael, starring Nivin Pauly.

The movie takes us through the Adattu family, a prominent crime family, and how hurting one member of them awakens their adopted son Marco to vengeance.

ALSO READ: Following Khalid Rahman, Minnal Murali cinematographer Sameer Thahir booked in hybrid ganja case; granted bail