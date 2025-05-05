SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's dating rumors with ex-F-ve Dolls member Raina reignite as K-pop star shares forced breakup story

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has been romantically linked to ex-F-ve Dolls' Raina for quite some time now. A recent comment from the former idol added fuel to the dating rumors. She opened up about her past sneaky relationship and forced breakup details in the latest episode of the YouTube channel This Is Really the Final. Although she did not mention the name of her ex-boyfriend, fans claimed it to be Hoshi due to her descriptions of the events.

Raina appeared on the show along with her former F-ve Dolls member Seo Eunkyo and EXID‘s Hyelin. As they started talking about dating, Raina shared her personal experience, shedding light on how tough it is for celebrities to sneakily meet and enjoy quality time. The host asked if it was difficult to be in a relationship with someone without having phones (rookie K-pop idols are often asked to hand over their phones). Replying to that, Raina said her ex-boyfriend was an idol and they had no phone either.

The no-phone comment sparked speculations of Raina talking about Hoshi, as the duo was embroiled in dating rumors in 2016, when SEVENTEEN was a rookie group. As Hoshi debuted with the boy band just a year before his controversy, he was expected not to be allowed access to his phone during his alleged dating era. Raina also revealed that she and her then-boyfriend found a way of communicating despite the restrictions—using a common email account as a diary.

She also claimed that their agencies forced them to break up, but they secretly got back together. However, it was quite difficult for them to keep going with the sneaky affair. She, however, did not reveal whether she is still in a relationship with the person concerned. Through her story, she suggested that Korean entertainment companies should allow idols to date and break up naturally, rather than forcing them to do so, creating a dramatic situation similar to the "Romeo and Juliet" effect.

Thus, she used the example of her past relationship with rumored boyfriend Hoshi to point out the rigid nature of the K-pop industry.

