Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2024 look in a Rahul Mishra outfit took over 10,000 hours to complete and was styled with parrot earrings
Last year, on the Met Gala red carpet, Isha Ambani turned heads wearing a Rahul Mishra outfit covered in floral, butterfly, and dragonfly designs.
Surprising us at every moment with her fashion choices, Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala 2024 wearing a custom Rahul Mishra outfit that was over the top in every way. Her outfit was created with the event’s theme, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ in mind. It wasn’t any ordinary outfit, as it took more than 10,000 hours, equal to 416 days, to complete.
Ahead of Met Gala 2025, let’s look at Isha Ambani’s oh-so-colorful look styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Adjania Shroff. The garden-looking gown embraced sustainability with delicate 3D elements in flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies taken from the archives of the designer. Inspired by flora and fauna motifs, the 3D embellishments, fine thread work, and intricate zardozi embroidery gave an Indian touch to the haute couture silhouette.
The Ambani daughter complemented the look with a statement choker neckpiece, matching earrings, and a sleek hairstyle. The clutch carried with the gown featured India’s national bird, the Mayura (peacock), and the painting was created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia. In jewelry, Isha Ambani wore a traditional lotus hand bracelet, parrot earrings, and a flower choker designed by Viren Bhagat. It was entirely Indian with a modern gown taken to the global level.
Meanwhile, Met Gala 2025 will take place tonight, Monday, May 5, in New York, and as per IST, Tuesday, May 6, at 3:30 AM.
Celebrating the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme of the year, Indian celebs Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani will be making their Met Gala 2025 debut. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be attending the Met Gala for the fifth time.
