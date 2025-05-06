Did you know Palak Tiwari’s ex-BF was compelled to ‘stay in school the whole night’ after actress did THIS?

After dropping Bijlee with her peppy music video alongside Harrdy Sandhu, Palak Tiwari went on to share the screen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, she is riding on the success of her horror movie, The Bhootnii. During a promotional event for the film, the young star recalled how her act compelled her ex-boyfriend to ‘stay in school the whole night’.

Palak Tiwari might not just be out of school, but her childhood memories are still fresh in her mind. During a recent promotional interview for her film, The Bhootnii, the upcoming B-town star recalled how she made her ex-boyfriend stay in school the whole night. The Bijlee Bijlee fame went down memory lane and stated that back in high school, she and her then-boyfriend used to fight a lot.

On one such day, he told her that he had to leave and that she was being crazy. Palak was definitely not in the mood to let go of the unnamed guy and their verbal argument so easily. Since she had a great monologue planned and had mapped out exactly what she would say to her ex-boyfriend, she held his bag and kept pulling him back, stopping him from taking the bus back home.

“I think I pulled him back 200 times that day until I finished my entire speech. He ended up missing his bus and had to stay in school the whole night,” News 18 quoted the actress as saying. Since Shweta Tiwari’s daughter used to have a car coming in to pick her up, she obviously left her lover alone, for obvious reasons.

Earlier, in a chat with Zoom, Palak stated that she turned Sherlock to find more about a guy she thought was cute. For this, she tried multiple search methods on Instagram, and luckily, her hard work bore fruit. Someone on the social media application posted a story with the guy she was stalking, but didn’t tag him. “And they were following 2,000 people. You best believe I scrolled through all 2,000 names to find his name and username,” the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress stated.

