White Lotus Costars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins End Feud With THIS Sweet Gesture? Find Out

The White Lotus costars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins have patched up following the end of season 3. The fans of the show noticed that the celebrities had begun to follow each other on Instagram after months of locking horns with each other.

Lou Wood and Goggins played the role of an onscreen couple in the recently released episodes of the Emmy-winning series. However, the reports suggested that the feud took place after the duo shared a tribute to their characters online without tagging each other.

Before the bad blood took over their bond, Goggins went on to call the actress the “brightest light” on sets. Moreover, the situation worsens after the actor praises the SNL skit for making fun of Lou Wood and her smile.

Goggins took to the Instagram account of Saturday Night Live, and below the clip of the White Lotus parody, he wrote, “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg.” Moreover, the movie star abruptly ended his interview with the London Times after the journalist asked about his bond with the actress.

Walton said, “I’m not gonna have that conversation.” The actor’s reps also intervened and told the media person, “We’re not going there, thank you.” Meanwhile, the duo following each other on the social media platform comes up suddenly, hinting at a potential patch-up between the onscreen lovers.

However, according to the reports by CNN, the costars might attend a professional event together in the coming weeks. As for Lou Wood and Goggins’ roles in The White Lotus, the characters were heavily lauded by the audience and critics. All the episodes of season 3 are available to stream on HBO.

