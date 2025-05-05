‘Be a man’: Is Babil Khan trying to stay strong by watching dad Irrfan Khan’s movie clip after his crying video fiasco?

Logout actor Babil Khan, son of the late Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan, left everyone shocked with his video on social media, where he was seen crying. The clip instantly went viral before he deleted it. Now, he took to social media and shared a clip from his father’s film Madaari, in which Irrfan’s character is told to "be a man" after breaking down. The actor is perhaps sending himself a message of strength.

Babil Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a clip featuring his father, Irrfan Khan, from the film Madaari. In the scene, the actor's character breaks down in tears, only to be told to "be a man" and have courage, with the reassurance that everything will be fine.

The Logout actor shared the video after his own emotional breakdown clip became viral. This post seems to reflect his effort to stay strong and resilient, seeing his father's powerful moment on screen.

Earlier, he took to social media and posted an emotional video in which he was seen breaking down in tears. In the clip, Babil is heard saying, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f***. Bollywood is so sc***ed.”

The Qala actor went on to say, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are a few people who want Bollywood to be better (smiles)... I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you.....”

After Babil Khan’s emotional video went viral, Ananya Panday was quick to respond. At the same time, Kubbra Sait, Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav also rallied behind him, offering words of support and encouragement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in Zee 5's cyber-thriller, Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in important roles.

