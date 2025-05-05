MET Gala 2025 do’s and don’ts: No bathroom selfie to pre-approved outfits

Only a few hours are left for the MET Gala 2025, and we’re on the edge of our seats to witness this year’s biggest fashion moments. The celebrities gracing the red carpet at the event’s iconic stairs are a sight to behold. But have you ever thought why the internet buzzes with MET Gala pictures from that one stair location only? That’s because the attendees are handed a strict rulebook that restricts them within the boundaries of the approved paparazzi arena. What are a few other rules that the attendees must follow? Let’s have a look

1. No phone policy

What happens inside the MET Gala stays at the MET Gala. This is because the attendees are strictly prohibited from taking selfies, social media posts, and videos from inside the event. This no-phone policy maintains the event's mystique vibes, propels attendees to mingle with each other, and makes the night truly intimate.

2. Bathroom Selfie is a no-no

Even though this rule hasn’t stopped celebrities from sneaking bathroom selfies and kinda created a rebellious trend, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue USA, has issued the no-bathroom selfie guideline. This makes the MET Gala papped photos and videos extremely exclusive and rarefied.

3. Outfit Pre-approval is a must

Sure, the world's biggest designers craft sartorial masterpieces for celebrities to grace the scene at the MET Gala, but are those outfits Anna-Wintour-approved? That's another check mark that attendees must tick before entering the event. This rule even has an acronym called AWOK, which means Anna Wintour Okay. If Anna says okay, you're good to go.

What just showcases as an avant-garde photoshoot on the internet is actually a high-profile bash of celebrities from around the world coming together in their best couture. Amicable networking is given so much importance at this Gala that even the seating arrangement is meticulously planned by the event hosts.

Some other rules, including bizarre ones, define the fashion's biggest night out including no smoking, no free entry—no level your fandom status, and well, this one's gonna stun you—No parsley, onion, or garlic to avoid bad breath.

