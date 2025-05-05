Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khushi Kapoor’s guide to making lace tops ultimate Summer closet staple

Knitted cardigans, boyfriend jeans, and earthy tones are all alright… But do we have to drag the “less is more” mantra still? Thankfully, it looks like fashionistas are getting over the minimalist approach to fashion and embracing the Y2K creative couture lately, including the lace clothing trend.

The beguiling nature of lace, the lingerie-esque aesthetic infused in clothing, and the mysterious see-through pattern make such outfits an absolute banger in the fashion arena. The question is, though, how to embrace lace ensembles in 2025? Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor are here to give you some inspiration:

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

One thing to know about Tamannaah Bhatia is that the diva never shies away from taking sartorial risks. The Odela 2 actress often wears bold and dramatic wardrobe picks, including her Victorian lace shirt. The theatrical top featured a striking blend of mesh and lace, decorated with ruffles, setting the perfect tone for a neo-Victorian aesthetic.

2. Ananya Panday

Corset tops were the red-carpet banger this year, and 2025 Vivienne Westwood red carpet fashion moments are proof of that. Now, combine this trend with the lace aesthetic, and you get the most whimsical outfits of all time. Exactly what Ananya Panday wore. The fashionista donned a see-through corset structure decorated with black lace, serving the ultimate black siren vibes.

3. Khushi Kapoor

There’s no better fan of the Y2K trends than Gen Z. The budding fashionistas are digging the roots of 2000s trends and embracing that era’s fashion staples right, left, and center. Khushi Kapoor adorned a co-ord lace set with a bralette paired with a floral cut-out blazer and a mini skirt, acing the concert style aesthetic ft. lace.

Lace fabric, mostly adorned in special occasion outfits like wedding dresses and lehengas, has now sneaked into everyday wear and we’re glad. This style is not only embraced as tops but is also making its way to skirts, pants, and shorts, making it the ultimate summer staple to watch out for!